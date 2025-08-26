Venus Williams Fights Back Tears With Unfiltered Admission on US Open Comeback

“It is super thrilling to be back. It does not get old, it just gets more exciting,” said Venus Williams, the seven-time Grand Slam champion ahead of her U.S. Open return via a wild card after a 16-month absence from the tour. At 45, many athletes walk away to preserve their bodies, but for Williams, tennis is far more than just a sport. “I love my job. So there’s the joy right there,” she explained, describing her passion. She returned with the intent to go all the way, but her run was cut short by the much younger Karolina Muchova. With that loss, Williams’ U.S. Open chapter came to a close, a bittersweet ending she handled with grace. However, when asked about her comeback, she was nothing short of emotional.

Karolina Muchova defeated Venus Williams 6-3, 2-6, 6-1. Despite the loss, as Williams walked off the court, the fans gave her a standing ovation, making sure she knew just how much they loved her. At the U.S. Open presser, Williams was asked several questions, one of which was how she felt about making a comeback after such a long time. The seven-time Grand Slam champion responded, saying, “Yeah, my team and I, we worked as hard and as fast as we could. Like, we literally took no days off. I haven’t gone to dinner. I haven’t seen friends. I haven’t done anything except train for three months as hard as I could.”

She further added, “And then, from each match that I didn’t win, I tried to go back and learn from that and then get better. So, I don’t even remember the question now, but I was… whatever. I don’t know.” After her myomectomy, a surgical procedure to remove fibroids, she had to stay in bed for months. It was a difficult time for her, but her never-give-up attitude ensured she got through it.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Another question she answered was when the reporters asked her what she had proved to herself. Upon hearing the question, Venus Williams answered, but not without getting emotional about her journey. “Oh, what did I prove to myself? I think for me, getting back on the court was about giving myself a chance to play more healthily. And when you play unhealthy, it’s in your mind. It’s not just how you feel; you get stuck in your mind, too.So, it was nice to be freer,” said Williams, holding back her tears.

Williams is not unknown to the Arthur Ashe Stadium. Well, it would not be wrong to state that this is where she started her shining career. Exactly 28 years ago, on August 25, 1997, the stadium opened its gates for the first time; later that day, a young 17-year-old Venus stepped onto the court for her US Open debut. One of the very few reasons why this defeat might just pinch her is the fact that she wanted to secure a victory at the same stadium on this very date over a quarter of a century later.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Talking about her performance, Williams said, “I didn’t win today, but I’m very proud of how I played. I don’t think I’ve ever had a crowd that much on my side … every point. It didn’t matter if I was losing… they were just right there with me. I knew going into this match that people in the stadium, people in the United States, people around the world were really rooting for me. And that felt great. It felt great to have that kind of support.”

Poll of the day Poll 1 of 5 AD

This is a developing story! For minute by minute updates on the 2025 US Open, head to our EssentiallySports Live Blog.