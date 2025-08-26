Venus Williams Keeps US Open Dream Alive With Canadian Star in Doubles

The 2025 US Open singles marked the return of Venus Williams following a year’s hiatus in 2024. But unfortunately, the comeback didn’t have the outcome she expected. Karolina Muchova eliminated Williams in the first round of the US Open with a score of 6-3, 2-6, 6-1. The disappointment with the outcome was fairly visible in the audience. But the chapter of the 2025 US Open has not ended for Williams.

You read that right! The official US Open 2025 Women’s Doubles draw is out, and Williams got a wild card entry into the competition. Venus Williams is going to pair up with the Canadian star, Leylah Annie Fernandez, and compete against Lyudmyla Kichenok and Ellen Perez’s team. But the match is going to be interesting for another reason.

While Venus Williams and Leylah Fernandez are unseeded in the doubles game, their opponents are ranked at the 6th spot. This means that their match is going to be tough. And that’s why the match is going to be interesting. The 45-year-old star has won 14 Grand Slam women’s doubles titles with Serena Williams by her side. On the other hand, Fernandez is comparatively new to the world of doubles.

