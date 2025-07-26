Venus Williams Makes Emotional Citi Open Confession Before Cincinnati Bid Begins

Back in February, the tennis world gasped in disbelief when Indian Wells announced Venus Williams’ return, only to cruelly walk it back, dashing hopes in a heartbeat. But the story took a fiery turn after Wimbledon. Rising from the ashes of doubt, Venus declared she’d accepted a wildcard for the DC Open. “She has inspired people around the world with her accomplishments on the court and her visionary impact off the court,” said Mubadala Citi DC Open chairman Mark Ein. Though now her DC run has ended, at 45, Venus isn’t done; she’s confessed a burning truth that now fuels her roaring Cincinnati comeback.

Venus Williams’ fearless return to the hard court took center stage in Washington, D.C., where she chased her first back-to-back singles wins since 2019. But the fairytale run came to a halt under the lights Thursday night, as 24th-ranked Magdalena Frech delivered a commanding 6-2, 6-2 defeat. Still, history was made. At 45, Venus became the oldest woman to win a tour-level singles match since Martina Navratilova in 2004, following her first-round takedown of World No. 35 Peyton Stearns. That win wasn’t just symbolic; it was her first singles victory since 2023, and she cheekily admitted it was inspired by a quest to re-qualify for the WTA’s health insurance.

This marked her first singles outing since March 2024, following a time away for surgery to remove uterine fibroids, a battle she faced off the court with her usual grit. Yet even as her DC journey ended, she left with more than a match win and a doubles triumph; she left with a fire lit anew. The DC crowd had watched her rise, roar, and remind the world that age bows to determination.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

And Venus herself summed it up in one powerful X post: “Coming back to DC reminded me just how much this game means to me. Thank you @mubadalacitidc for the support, the energy, and the love. See you soon @cincytennis🎾✨”

AD

At 45, Venus Williams is far from done. She’s gearing up for yet another fearless chapter in her iconic journey, set to take the court at the 2025 Cincinnati Masters from August 5–18 at the Lindner Family Tennis Center in Mason, Ohio. Granted a well-deserved wildcard, this marks her 11th appearance in Cincy, where she holds a 12–9 record, highlighted by a semifinal run in 2012 and a powerful quarterfinal finish in 2019.

As the hard-court swing intensifies, Venus dives headfirst into the fire once again, joining fellow American Caty McNally in a star-studded field packed with rising flames and battle-hardened legends. The main-draw battles kick off August 7, setting the stage for a crucial US Open warm-up, and Venus is ready to shake things up, just like she always has.

Though her Citi Open ride has ended for the year, her presence left its mark. Her latest opponent made sure to pay tribute, calling it an honor to share the court with the legend herself.

Magdalena Frech shared her gratitude for playing against Venus Williams

No. 5 seed Magdalena Fręch may have had the edge on paper, but when she stepped across the net from Venus Williams under the lights in Washington, there was no denying the gravity of the moment. Venus, 45, was making her long-awaited singles comeback at the Mubadala Citi DC Open, and though the scoreboard read 6-2, 6-2 in Fręch’s favor, the emotions told a richer tale. With just nine winners to ten unforced errors, Fręch kept things clean, while Venus racked up 32 miscues and five double faults. Her legs lagged, but her heart pounded with the same fury as always.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The loss came on the heels of a doubles heartbreak alongside Hailey Baptiste, where Taylor Townsend and Zhang Shuai edged them out in a nail-biting tiebreak. That closed the curtain on Venus’ first competitive action in over a year, but there was no shame, only echoes of a warrior’s return to the battlefield she once ruled.

And even in victory, Fręch was humbled by the moment. “She’s a super star, she’s like a god here, so it was very emotional for me to handle this match,” she said. “It was really a great match and a great honor to play her.” Venus didn’t hide behind excuses either. “I feel like I ran out of gas today, unfortunately,” she confessed. “I tried to find the energy, and I didn’t find it.”

But then came the flame. “There are so many learnings from here. I know exactly what I need to work on, where I can improve,” she said, proof that the fight isn’t finished, just redirected.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Now, with Cincinnati on the horizon, the fire rages on. Expect Venus to come armed not just with a racquet, but with resolve, still thunder in her racket, still royalty on court.