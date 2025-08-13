Venus Williams Makes Emotional LA 2028 Olympics Admission as US Open Return Looms

When it comes to Venus Williams and tennis, it’s all grit, passion, and a relentless hunger to represent the sport. “The fact that I have done well has shown that I have loved it and I’ll always love it,” she told reporters at the 2019 US Open. That love blazed far beyond the WTA courts, burning brightest on the Olympic stage. In 2000, at just 20, she stormed through Wimbledon, the US Open, and Sydney to seize singles gold, stacking 32 straight wins, then doubled the glory with Serena for the “Olympic double.” Now, twenty-five years later, she stands tall again, making her feelings unshakably clear for the 2028 LA Olympics.

The official IG page for the 2028 LA Olympics and Paralympics recently lit up with a powerful video of Venus Williams, the four-time gold medalist whose name is etched into Olympic history. The caption read, “For four-time gold medalist Venus Williams, nothing’s cooler than being an Olympian. 🎾 From watching to winning, the Tennis legend is the most decorated Olympian of the sport, winning three golds with her sister in the doubles event. Her ‘A’ pays homage to Tennis, and the Olympics’ return home. Watch her full ‘A’ Creator film on YouTube at the LINK IN BIO.”

In the video, the 45-year-old icon radiated reverence for the Olympic Games, speaking with the same fire that once carried her to center court triumphs. She marveled at how the Games remain a crown jewel in sport, and how, three years from now, their return will be cherished with unmatched pride. “I feel like I was a part of the Olympics long before I ever got there. I grew up watching it. I grew up studying it. I grew up learning from the athletes. It was like a part of my life and culture long before I ever even dreamed of getting to the Olympics. I am Venus Williams.”

Venus‘s words weren’t just nostalgia; they were a love letter to the city she calls home. “I am from right here Los Angeles, California, and having the Olympics in LA, it makes it so special because it’s right at home.” Her voice carried both the weight of history and the thrill of anticipation.

AD

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LA28 Olympic & Paralympic Games (@la28) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

And in the end, her vision was clear and unshakable. “What I hope people take away from the experience of the LA 28 games is just the spirit of Unity. I call it the shiny, happy people holding hands feelings. It’s just so beautiful.”