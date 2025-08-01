Venus Williams Makes Honest Admission on Fiancé Andrea Preti After Life-Risking Ordeal: “I Was Afraid”

Venus Williams lit up headlines last week with her long-awaited return to the court after a grueling 16-month hiatus caused by injury and health setbacks. At 45, the seven-time Grand Slam champion embraced a wildcard into the Citi Open, playing not for trophies, but for the pure joy of being back. As she eyes the US Open and her health finally showing signs of revival, Venus paused to deliver a heartfelt tribute to the man who stood by her through it all, her fiancé Andrea Preti. With grace and gratitude, she shared a powerful message of love and thanks for his unwavering support.

Just moments ago, Venus Williams lit up her social media with a powerful and emotional throwback, an image from her hospital bed during last year’s surgery that kept her away from tennis. In the heartwarming post, her now-fiancé Andrea Preti is seen gently holding her hand, a quiet yet powerful moment captured in stillness.

With that image, Venus poured her heart out, tagging the Italian and writing, “Thanks for encouraging me when I was afraid to make the right decision and get this life changing surgery.” It’s a rare, raw glimpse into her journey, a champion leaning on love, trusting someone to help guide her through one of the most defining decisions of her life.

Well, for years, Venus Williams fought a silent war. Beneath the strength, behind the Grand Slam titles, fibroids wreaked havoc on her body, causing severe pain, relentless nausea, and heavy bleeding that refused to stop. Despite knowing deep down something was wrong, her pleas were too often met with shrugs.

July 21, 2025, Washington, D.C, U.S: VENUS WILLIAMS reacts after hitting a winner during her doubles match at the Rock Creek Tennis Center. Competing in doubles Williams and Baptiste won 6:3 6:1.

In a searing July 3 interview with NBC News Daily, the 45-year-old icon opened up about her devastating battle with fibroids and adenomyosis, a condition where uterine tissue invades the muscle wall. The world saw the power, but never the pain. And even with access to world-class care, she was ignored.

But things finally changed. And with that change came clarity, strength, and healing. She credits finding the best doctor, Dr. Taraneh Shirazian at NYU Langone’s Center for Fibroid Care, for helping her turn the corner. That decision, the one she feared, led to life-altering surgery. It wasn’t just medicine; it was liberation. And standing beside her the whole way was her fiancé, Andrea Preti, who held her hand and helped her make the call when she couldn’t see the path clearly herself.

That love showed again on court. Just weeks ago, Venus took down 23-year-old Peyton Stearns in straight sets, her first singles win in nearly a year. With that, she became the oldest woman to win a WTA-level match since Martina Navratilova in 2004. And when Rennae Stubbs asked her how Andrea played a role, the response sparked a stadium full of cheers.

“Yes, my fiancé is here,” Venus smiled. “He really encouraged me to keep playing… There were so many times where I just wanted to coast… You guys don’t know how much work goes into this—it’s 9 to 5, except you’re running the whole time.”

Now, Venus isn’t just celebrating a return to the game; she’s celebrating a second wind, powered by the right doctor, the right partner, and an unshakable will.

Venus Williams revealed the secret behind her comeback

Venus Williams lit up the court on July 23 with a vintage performance against Peyton Stearns. But it was her post-match revelation that truly stole the show. During her on-court interview with Rennae Stubbs, the 45-year-old left the crowd in stitches when she said, “I came back—I had to come back for the insurance, because they informed me earlier this year I’m on COBRA.” Then came the punchline: “So I was like, I got to get my benefits on! Started training.” Her signature wit, paired with that classic shocked face, had the stadium roaring.

For context, COBRA, short for the Consolidated Omnibus Budget Reconciliation Act, is a lifeline for those who lose their employer health benefits. But it’s far from cheap. Venus needed coverage, and it wasn’t just for minor aches and bruises. She’d been locked in a brutal fight with fibroids for years, enduring relentless nausea, heavy bleeding, and agonizing pain. And her frustration deepened when doctors failed to connect the dots early on.

After bowing out in the R16 in Washington, Venus sat down with tennis journalist Ben Rothenberg for Bounces, where she dropped another truth bomb. “I mean, nobody wants to be on COBRA, right? That remains an issue in my life.” Raw, real, and reflective, Venus didn’t hold back.

She continued, “But obviously healthcare is so important and access to healthcare and being able to see the right and the best doctors for whatever you’re going through. I have had that opportunity. I had that opportunity last year to see, in my opinion, the best doctor ever. That was all possible because, you know, I had insurance. Without that, the bills are quite hefty.” Even as a tennis icon, Venus still faced the brutal reality of America’s healthcare costs.

Now, healthier and hungrier than ever, Venus is gearing up for the Cincinnati Open. The fire hasn’t faded, it’s been reignited. With the US Open on her radar, the question lingers: can sheer willpower, at 45, help her pull off a Masters miracle?

Time will tell. But if there’s anyone who can defy the script, it’s Venus.