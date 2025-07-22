Venus Williams Makes Raw Admission on Tennis After Painful Wake-Up Call: “Actually a Cult”

The Williams sisters have never followed the rulebook, and Venus Williams is living proof of that once again. At 45, the seven-time Grand Slam legend is back, defying logic, time, and the WTA’s label of “inactive player.” After a full year away since falling in straight sets to Diana Shnaider at the 2024 Miami Open, the silence had nearly sealed her fate. But like a phoenix in sneakers, Venus stormed back with a wildcard into the DC Open, lacing up for battle once more. Her return to doubles, her first since teaming with Serena, was smooth, and in its rhythm, she found a new reflection: what her surgery taught her about tennis.

Venus Williams stormed back onto the WTA Tour with fire in her veins, teaming up with Washington’s own Hailey Baptiste to crush Eugenie Bouchard and Clervie Ngounoue 6-3, 6-1 in the DC Open’s first round. After over a year away from competition and nearly three since her last doubles match, Venus opened her return with a thunderous serve, only for it to be erased by a foot-fault call.

Still, that false start couldn’t dim her blaze. Victory in hand, Venus didn’t just celebrate; she reflected, revealing what her surgery made her learn about tennis, lessons etched deep, born of pain and persistence.

Right after her victorious return at the DC Open, Venus Williams sat down at the press conference and peeled back the curtain on her journey, a path forged not just through matches, but through survival. When asked how surgery had shifted her mindset, she didn’t hesitate. “Yeah, I think my perspective at that time is I just want to be healthy,” she began. “Like you can play all the matches in the world, you can do all the things in the world, but when your health is gone or when your opportunities are being taken away, it just puts a whole new perspective.”

via Getty Venus Williams of Unitesd States celebrates during his Women’s Singles match against Jennifer Brady of United States on day two of the WTA 1000 – Mutua Madrid Open 2021 at La Caja Magica on April 30, 2021 in Madrid, Spain (Photo by Oscar Gonzalez/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Venus wasn’t thinking of rankings or comebacks while under the knife. “I wasn’t even thinking about tennis at that point. I just wanted to have a successful surgery that, you know, I lived through,” she admitted. “So that was kind of what was on my mind, and yeah, it just put everything into perspective. Like tennis is a game. It’s our life. It’s literally our obsession. It’s actually a cult, I think.” That blend of humor and hard-earned wisdom defined her spirit: a warrior who could laugh even as she bled.

And in that unflinching honesty, she left no doubt about what truly matters. “But you guys would know. You guys are here every year, too. But at the end of the day, it doesn’t really matter if your health’s not there,” she said. “So it definitely put it in perspective for me and maybe made it easier to make the decision to come back out here, with maybe play even freer.”

