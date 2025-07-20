Venus Williams Makes Surprise Move With Frances Tiafoe’s ‘Lil Sis’ in Comeback Showdown

Remember the last time Venus Williams played doubles? It was the 2022 US Open, where she and Serena fell to the Czech duo Lucie Hradecka and Linda Noskova in a tight 7-6(5), 6-4 clash, marking Serena’s final bow on the court. Since then, Venus has vanished from the women’s doubles scene. But now, as the Citi DC Open kickstarts the US Open buildup, the legend is back, and not with Serena this time. Teaming up with Frances Tiafoe’s ‘Lil Sis’ Hailey Baptiste, Venus is ready to bring fire and flair to Washington, turning the city’s spotlight into a celebration of legacy and fresh power.

Venus Williams is making her long-awaited return to tour-level tennis at the Mubadala Citi DC Open, stepping back into the arena more than a year after her last appearance. The 45-year-old icon accepted a wildcard into the WTA 500 event, marking her first competitive tournament since the Miami Open in March 2024 and her first main-draw singles match since 2023.

With seven Grand Slam singles titles, 14 women’s doubles majors alongside sister Serena, and four Olympic golds, Venus’ legacy stands unmatched.

Though a deep run may not be expected, the excitement around her comeback is electric. Fans are eager to witness the legend back in action after a 16-month break, especially knowing she’s battled Sjögren’s syndrome since 2011 and still refuses to bow out. Her latest move? A fiery doubles pairing with Hailey Baptiste, set to ignite the court against Eugenie Bouchard and 19-year-old sensation Clervie Ngounoue on July 22. Expect sparks, heart, and pure Venus grit.

via Imago New York Empire vs Washington Kastles from the Greenbrier in White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia.

World No. 48 Hailey Baptiste carries powerful childhood memories of watching Venus Williams shine for the Washington Kastles. As a young girl attending matches with the Washington Tennis & Education Foundation, she was inspired by the legend she now calls her doubles partner.

“I got to play doubles with Venus there,” the 23-year-old DMV native recalled. “I think I was four or five years old. So, yeah, that was crazy that that happened. Could maybe happen in the future again!”

The Mubadala Citi DC Open X handle captured one of this nostalgia perfectly, posting a split-screen image of Baptiste and Williams, one from 2010 when eight-year-old Hailey hit with Venus at a Kastles clinic, and the other showing the two now, side-by-side as doubles teammates. The caption read, “A full circle moment 😎 An eight-year-old @savvy_bap hit with @Venuseswilliams at a 2010 @WashKastles clinic. They’re now teaming up for doubles this week!”

Baptiste, who’s cracked the Top 50 this summer, will also play her hometown tournament for the first time at that level, opening against 2020 Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin in singles.

Meanwhile, the iconic 45-year-old Williams isn’t just here for doubles, she’s also locked in for the singles draw, ready to leave her mark on Washington once again.

Venus Williams returns to face a 23-year-old American challenger

What was the date of Venus Williams’ last WTA singles game? It was at the 2024 Miami Open, where she faced Diana Shnaider and bowed out in the opening round. Since then, the retirement rumors only grew louder, especially when she traded her racquet for a microphone at Roland Garros. But now, as the North American hard-court swing roars to life, the 45-year-old legend is ready to walk back into the fire.

Venus Williams is primed to light up the stage once more, gearing up for her first tour-level match in over a year. Earlier this week, she trained with her younger sister, Serena, before heading to Washington, D.C., for her highly anticipated return at the Mubadala Citi DC Open. She’ll face 23-year-old fellow American Peyton Stearns in what promises to be a high-voltage first-round encounter.

For Stearns, this will be her first-ever showdown against the seven-time Grand Slam champion. She’s had a breakout season, hitting a career-high No. 28 and reaching her first WTA 1000 semifinal on the red clay of Rome. The stage is set for a generational battle, fueled by grit and ambition.

Though Venus has only competed once at the Citi Open, falling in the 2022 first round, she’s no stranger to the city. As a cornerstone of the Washington Kastles, she served as Marquee Player six times, leading the team to five World TeamTennis titles.

“There’s something truly special about DC – the energy, the fans, the history,” Williams added in a statement recently. “This city has always shown me so much love and I can’t wait to compete there again.” Her voice rang with fire, a rallying cry echoing across generations of tennis lovers.

With her comeback lighting up both singles and doubles draws, the question remains: what do you think the results will be?