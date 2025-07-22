Venus Williams Makes Surprising Kevin Durant Admission After Citi Open Feat: “However We Win”

Still, she rises. Venus Williams is back in orbit, defying age, odds, and expectations. After nearly 16 months away and a brief stint in the Roland Garros commentary box, many whispered retirement. But at 45, the queen returned, teaming up with Hailey Baptiste to dismantle Eugenie Bouchard and Clervie Ngounoue in a fiery doubles clash at the Mubadala Citi DC Open. The Harris Grandstand roared, but one presence stood taller: NBA icon Kevin Durant, courtside and locked in. Did it fuel her fire? Absolutely. With Durant watching and the crowd electrified, Venus launched her comeback campaign with a flying start and a champion’s spirit.

The wild card duo of Venus Williams and Hailey Baptiste lit up the jam-packed John A. Harris Grandstand, cruising past Eugenie Bouchard and Clervie Ngounoue, 6-3, 6-1. For Venus, it marked her first match since a tough singles loss at the 2024 Miami Open. After surgery to remove non-cancerous fibroids and a long recovery, the seven-time Grand Slam singles champion was finally back, and back with force.

Baptiste, who first met Venus as a toddler at a World TeamTennis event, couldn’t hide her admiration. But the electricity peaked as NBA legend Kevin Durant joined the 3,000-strong crowd to witness greatness. Venus, energized, later pulled back the curtain on how his presence fueled her fire.

At the post-match press conference, the excitement was still buzzing. When asked about having NBA royalty courtside, Venus Williams lit up. “Yeah, we were both so focused, and after the match, I was like, ‘Did you see Kevin Durant walk in?’ She’s like, ‘Yeah,’” Venus said, smiling as she recalled the surreal moment of sharing the court with KD in the crowd.

Hailey Baptiste, just 23, matched the energy with pure joy. “Yeah, I know. I mean, I heard the crowd start screaming KD, KD, and I was like, ‘I’m not even going to look over right now. Let me just focus on this next return,’” she laughed. “But I mean, it’s sick that he came out to support us, and it’s really cool.” For the young gun, playing next to her idol while an NBA great like Durant watched was nothing short of cinematic.

Venus, never one to miss a beat, jumped back in with a laugh. “And that’s actually when I think you started playing better, and then I was like I want to show Katie what I can do. Hit the ball to me, and then they hit every ball to you, and I was like, okay, whatever. However, we win is fine.” The chemistry was undeniable, and the moment felt magical.

Though Venus has been tight-lipped about what comes next, a major tease broke on Monday: she could team up with Reilly Opelka for mixed doubles at the US Open. If they click in New York, Venus could chase her 23rd Grand Slam title across all disciplines, nearly three decades after winning her last mixed crown in 1998.

With her DC Open campaign rolling strong and a singles clash with Peyton Stearns ahead, momentum is building. Now, former US Open champion has stepped in, boldly championing Venus as a wildcard pick for Flushing Meadows.

