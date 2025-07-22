Venus Williams Net Worth in 2025: Tennis Earnings, Business Ventures & More

Venus Williams is one of the most decorated athletes of all time. She turned pro at the age of just 14 in 1994, and over the years, her excellence has not only made her a standout among female athletes, but she stands shoulder-to-shoulder with her male colleagues as well. Be it on court or off-court pursuits, she always loves “staying on top of things.” Her sole motto for success is, “In order for things to be successful, you have to be part of it.” How successful has she been in her tennis career, and what are her earnings so far?

What is Venus Williams’ net worth?

If we talk about her earnings, in 1995, a then 15-year-old Venus Williams was ranked third in the world, and she signed her first endorsement deal with Reebok. The $12 million deal was the first of its kind for a female tennis player (also, it was the highest for a Black female tennis player). Five years later, in 2000, she secured another endorsement deal with Reebok for a staggering amount of $40 million (for five years). It was also then the richest endorsement deal ever awarded to a female athlete. A true trailblazer!

So, that’s how it started, and her current net worth is estimated to be around $95 million, as per Celebrity Net Worth. Over the span of these 31 years of her illustrated tennis career, Venus Williams has earned around $42 million in prize money, and she also became the second-highest-earning player after her sister Serena Williams. In 2024, according to the Forbes list, she was the 9th Highest-Paid Female Athlete. Her staggering net worth reflects decades of hard work on and off the court.

Venus Williams has not only thrived on the courts, but has also become a successful businesswoman and a fashionista. Other than setting records on the court in her own terms, she signed a lot of endorsement deals with big brands.

Venus Williams’ Career Earnings

Tennis Prize Money $42 million Endorsements & Sponsorships $30 million Apparel & Business $10 million Real Estate $17.7 million Vehicles & Luxury Goods $3 million Total Net Worth $95 million

Venus Williams’ Professional Career

Venus Williams is renowned for her powerful style of play and trailblazing achievements. She has won 49 titles in her career (including 7 Grand Slam titles) and also won four Olympic gold medals. Along with her sister, Serena Williams, she is also one of the most decorated athletes in the sports world. She has been ranked as the world number one in women’s singles by the WTA for 11 weeks and as the world number one in women’s doubles for a total of eight weeks.

Talking about her doubles career, Venus Williams has won a total of 22 titles, including 14 major triumphs and three Olympic gold medals. Owing to her massive success from a very early age, she always drew the attention of big brands. Which brands have managed to secure a signature of this elite athlete?

Venus Williams’ Endorsements and Business

Venus Williams has worked with several sponsors throughout her tennis career. The list includes American Express, Asutra, Alcon, Blue Cross Blue Shield Association, GhostBed, Clif Bar & Co., PlantX Life, Stitch Fix, Venus Concept, Zeel, and many more. She has also had endorsement deals with Wilson, Tide, Electronic Arts (EA), Kraft, Lacoste, Reebok, Laure, and many more.

Interesting Fact: In 2001, Venus Williams was named among the 30 most powerful women in America by the Ladies’ Home Journal

Coming to her businesses, Venus Williams is the chief executive officer of her interior design firm, V Starr Interiors. In 2007, she teamed up with retailer Steve & Barry’s to launch her own fashion line named EleVen. Talking about her love for fashion, which inspired this initiative, she once said, “I love fashion and the idea that I am using my design education to actually create clothing and footwear that I will wear on and off the tennis court is a dream come true for me.”

Other than all these, in 2009, Venus and Serena Williams became the minority owners of the NFL team Miami Dolphins. Other than that, she has also written multiple books. She took up a commentary role recently during the 2025 French Open. Just like her sister, she’s a multi-talented woman who has tried her hand at multiple businesses.

A month ago, the Williams sisters announced that they would also launch a video podcast on the platform X this August. Who is richer in between the Williams sisters, though? Well, Serena Williams’ net worth is estimated to be around $300 million to $350 million in 2025, whereas, as we have mentioned earlier, it’s just around $95 million for Venus Williams. However, Venus’ net worth is nearly 100 times greater than her fiancé Andrea Preti’s estimated net worth of around $1 million. Preti has built most of his wealth through modeling, acting, and producing in the Italian entertainment industry.

Since Venus Williams has already announced her return to competitive tennis at the 2025 Citi Open, it’ll be interesting to see how many digits she adds to her overall career prize money before putting an end to her illustrious career.