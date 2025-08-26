Venus Williams’ Opponent Opens Up on US Open Crowd Behavior That Impacted Her Battle

Despite winning seven Grand Slam titles in her career, Venus Williams failed to secure a win against Karolina Muchova in the first round of the 2025 US Open. The Czech star managed to keep up with Williams and scored 6-3, 2-6, 6-1 for the win. This victory ensured the 13th seed’s move to the second round of the US Open. But how would she have felt while facing and defeating someone like Williams?

That’s what the reporter asked during the post-match interview. And Muchova’s answer? She was a bit perplexed as the crowd cheered for the older Williams sister. The Czech tennis player stated, “I was stressed. You guys made me stressed. No, it was unbelievable atmosphere. I mean, she’s such a legend of our sport. I understand. It’s so nice to play, to share a court with her, and I’m just glad that I was lucky doing it today.”

After winning the first set, Muchova happened to stumble a bit. Of course, we can blame it all on the crowd. Being a fan-favorite, Venus Williams received a bit more love from the audience. And that seemingly made Muchova lose focus in the second set. But the final set was proof that the #13 WTA contender was all in to secure a win. So, how exactly did the Czech star overcome the noise from the fans?

When the reporter asked her about her ability to redeem herself in the third round, Muchova claimed, “I just tried to block the noise, just be focused on myself. I thought I was doing a lot of mistakes, played a lot to her. She’s such a bomb. So, I was a little bit lost in the second set, and I got collected in the third. And I was able to get a start. And on my serves, I was focused on my serves, and yeah. Just glad I pulled it out.”

