Venus Williams Puts Coco Gauff on Spot as Tennis World Debates Over Big WTA Problem

Aging athletes aren’t supposed to get better. They’re supposed to slow down, fade out, and eventually step aside. But Venus Williams? She’s doing none of that. At 45 years old, she’s serving precision that would make her 2000s self nod in approval. This isn’t just nostalgia; it’s active dominance. With 7 Grand Slam singles titles, a former WTA No. 1 ranking for 11 weeks, and 4 Olympic golds, she could’ve retired a decade ago with a legacy few could touch. But here she is in 2025, post-surgery, after a 16-month break, and still rewriting the expectations of aging athletes. So what’s making everyone suddenly compare her to Coco Gauff?

Well, it started with one spicy post on X. A fan wrote, “I love my girl Coco, but why does Venus Williams have a better serve than you in the year 2025?? 😭😭” That line hit a nerve, and tennis X exploded. But it wasn’t just a troll moment; Venus backed it up big time. At the Citi Open on 23rd July, she returned and fired 9 aces, multiple bombs at 110+ mph, and clinched match point with a 112 mph rocket. It wasn’t a fluke! She won 71% of her first-serve points, a stat that screams elite control and power. And fans? They couldn’t believe it: a 45-year-old outserving one of the WTA’s brightest young stars. Which raises the question: what exactly is going on with Coco’s serve?

Because Coco isn’t new to power. In fact, now 21 but at just 18, she hit 128 mph at the 2022 US Open, one of the fastest serves ever recorded in women’s tennis. That was supposed to be the beginning of a serve-dominated era for her. But in 2025, the numbers are telling a different story. Her average first-serve speed across Slams has dropped to 168 km/h (~104 mph) in Roland Garros. For a top-tier player known for explosiveness, that’s a steep falloff. Worse? It’s not just about speed; it’s about where the ball lands. And when it doesn’t land, the consequences are even harder to watch.

At the 2025 French Open, Coco committed 6 double faults in one match and was broken five times, despite having overall solid play. In her Rome semifinal against Zheng Qinwen, Coco landed just 56.9% of her first serves, a below-average mark for a top player, and also had an elevated double-fault rate of 11.1%. Then came Wimbledon, where she dropped 9 double faults, a massive factor in her surprise exit at the hands of Dayana Yastremska. These aren’t isolated blips; they’re turning into a pattern. The power is there, but the consistency? Not so much. Which brings us to a bigger problem: is this just Coco, or is the WTA dropping the ball?

Because Venus Williams is doing more than just winning, she’s exposing a system. While many young players are pushing for speed and raw power, Venus is out here mastering timing, consistency, and big-point composure. And somehow, in 2025, she’s still serving at speeds that rival her prime, while younger players struggle to land first serves. That’s exactly why fans are now putting Coco Gauff under the spotlight as the tennis world confronts a much bigger WTA problem.

Coco Gauff’s serve under fire after fans compare her to Venus Williams

“She still has a better serve than 99% of the WTA players right now and I wish I was joking,” one fan quipped on X. But they weren’t wrong. Back in 2007, Venus Williams clocked a 207.6 km/h bomb at the US Open, still tied with Alycia Parks for the fastest serve in women’s tennis history. And in 2025, at age 45, she’s still bringing the heat. At the Citi Open, Venus unloaded multiple serves over 110 mph and sealed the match with a 112 mph ace. For context, the average first-serve speed among top WTA players hovers around 160 km/h. Even elite names like Elena Rybakina or Ash Barty average about 171 km/h. Venus? She’s still blowing past that and she’s doing it post-surgery, post-hiatus, and deep into her 40s. “Hot take but likely accurate 🤔,” another fan chimed in and at this point, it’s hard to argue.

One fan joked, “I’ve always wondered why she didn’t hit up one of them Williams to help her with her serve.” Another added, “I’m praying she’s in a serve bootcamp until the US Open 😭.” But the truth is, Coco Gauff and Venus Williams already have a bond that goes way deeper than a quick coaching session. At the 2025 French Open, the two shared the broadcast booth with Sloane Stephens, and the moment was gold. Venus looked at Coco and said, “I’m so glad you’re here… because of you, so many young girls are picking up rackets.” Coco, visibly emotional, replied, “You and Serena are the reason I started this sport. I never thought I’d sit here with you.” That wasn’t just small talk; it was a generational exchange. And it doesn’t stop there.

Off court, their friendship is just as real. Coco once called herself “ecstatic” about how close they’ve become; Venus even drops comments on her Instagram and once joined her for doubles at the French Open. That’s rare, considering Venus almost always played doubles only with Serena. Coco called it “an honor.” As for coaching, Venus has kept it honest, saying she couldn’t really mentor someone she might have to face across the net. Still, she’s full of praise for Coco’s passion and drive.

One fan posted, “I mean, Venus’ serve is better than most in 2025,” while another clapped back, “Because literally everyone on tour has a better serve than her, lol.” Well, not quite. On July 23, Venus Williams made a comeback at the 2025 Citi Open in Washington, D.C., returning after 16 months off due to injury. Facing Peyton Stearns, Venus fired 9 aces, routinely hit serves above 110 mph, and sealed the win with a 112 mph bomb on match point, the kind of high-pressure delivery that most of today’s WTA stars can only wish for.