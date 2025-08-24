Venus Williams Reveals Retirement Plans in Emotional US Open Confession: “It’s in My DNA”

“There are no limits for excellence…If you put in the work mentally, physically, and emotionally, then you can have the result,” said Venus Williams after defeating Peyton Stearns at the CITI Open last month. Williams’ high regard for her own capabilities wasn’t unjustified, given she had just won her first match after coming out of retirement. And while she did bow out of the tournament in the next round, the 5x Grand Slam winner still hopes to continue pursuing her love for the sport for as long as she can.

On Monday, Venus will make her comeback at the Big Apple for the 2025 US Open. At 45-year-old, that’s an impressive feat in itself. Naturally, fans can’t help but speculate if this could be her final appearance at the top-tier tournament. However, Williams just might surprise us.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

At the New York pre-event presser, the elder Williams sister noted how her adoration for tennis prompts her to keep coming back for more. In a YouTube upload from August 23 by the official US Open channel, Venus could be heard answering to a reporter, who asked her why she keeps playing even now. “I think I’ll always play tennis. It’s in my DNA. So, it doesn’t matter if it’s now or 30 years from now, God willing, I’ll be here,” said the veteran icon, with a smile.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The story is developing