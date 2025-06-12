Venus Williams Reveals Shocker Despite Dream Doubles Run With Sister Serena

While Serena and Venus Williams dominated on the singles circuit, their dream doubles run came as a cherry on top of the cake. The Williams sisters formed one of the strongest doubles partnerships and won an astonishing 14 Grand Slam doubles titles together. As if that wasn’t enough, the Williams sisters also won three Olympic gold medals. Despite their immense success on the doubles front, their singles achievements were always more talked about. Moreover, the elder Williams’ sister also made a shocking revelation about her doubles game.

During a fun interaction with Bleacher Report, Venus Williams played the popular this or that game. During that segment, the American legend was asked to pick one between singles and doubles. Although statistically speaking, she has been more successful on the doubles front, Venus picked singles over doubles, going against the popular opinion and shocking the fans.

“Singles. I’m not a doubles player,” Williams said candidly, as she picked playing alone over playing with her sister. With the elder Williams sister not retired yet, she doesn’t want to play doubles any further. Moreover, she has ruled out playing doubles or mixed doubles at the US Open and wants to focus on singles. “I’m retired in doubles but no one believes me. I’ve played with Serena; it doesn’t get much better than that. I think I’ve done it all in doubles,” she said.

Meanwhile, Venus and Serena’s doubles achievements were spread across their careers. They won their first title together way back in 1999 at the French Open. Although they skipped many editions of that tournament later, they again won that title in 2010. Their 14th and final Grand Slam doubles win came in 2016 at the Wimbledon Championships.

Although the Williams sisters were rivals on the singles front, they shared an exceptional bond on and off the court, which showed in their doubles partnership. Last year, the elder Williams sister made an emotional revelation about their doubles partnership.

Venus Williams misses playing doubles with Serena

Ahead of Serena’s retirement in 2022, Venus and she teamed up for one final time in their careers at the US Open. Although they lost in the opening round, they reignited fresh memories of their thrilling journey together, during which they won 14 major titles and 3 Olympic gold medals. As time passed by, Venus Williams missed being on the court alongside her sister.

While watching the action unfold at the Miami Open in 2024, Venus said, “I’m sitting here watching Asia Muhammad and Alycia Parks. And I miss playing doubles with my partner [Serena Williams] up there. But do we now play net chords in doubles? And did I just not know that?”

Arguably, they would go down as one of the strongest partnerships that women’s doubles has seen. Although Venus now admits that she would pick singles over doubles, deep inside, she misses playing with her sister, something that even the fans miss watching. What is your favorite memory of the two playing together? Let us know your views in the comments below.