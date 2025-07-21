Venus Williams Reveals ‘Very Scary’ Setback That Derailed Her Last US Open Plans

Remember the last time Venus Williams graced the pro tour stage? It ended with a first-round exit at the 2024 Miami Open against Diana Shnaider, her final match before silence and speculation took over. Retirement rumors came and went, especially as she took on commentary duties at Roland Garros. But why was her name missing from the US Open spotlight she once ruled? Now we know. After a grueling 30-year health struggle, Venus Williams has finally shared the reason for her absence from the US Open, a battle that almost silenced the tennis champion.

Venus Williams is making her thunderous return to tour-level tennis at the Mubadala Citi DC Open, stepping into the spotlight after more than a year away. The 45-year-old trailblazer has accepted a wildcard into the WTA 500 event, marking her first main-draw singles match since 2023. While a title run may not be on the cards, the buzz around her comeback is electric. Fans are hungry to see the legend move, strike, and rise again, especially knowing she’s battled Sjögren’s syndrome since 2011 and still refuses to surrender.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

But just as excitement builds, Venus added a powerful new layer to her return. She revealed that her long absence wasn’t just about rest, it was sparked by a terrifying health crisis that derailed her plans last year.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

At the pre-tournament press conference at the DC Citi Open, Venus Williams was asked the inevitable: did she ever seriously think about retiring? She didn’t utter the word “retirement,” but the weight of her response said it all. She spoke openly about the severity of her health crisis last year, revealing just how far from tennis her mind had drifted. “My health journey was very scary, you know. This time a year ago, I was preparing to go to surgery, you know, and it was… there was no way for me to play tennis or play the US Open or those things weren’t even on my mind,” she admitted.

AD

via Reuters Tennis – Australian Open – Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia, February 8, 2021 Venus Williams of the U.S. reacts during her first round match against Belgium’s Kirsten Flipkens REUTERS/Asanka Brendon Ratnayake

Venus peeled back the curtain on what followed: grit, patience, and pure will. “I was just trying to get healthy. And then after that, I just took that time to I wanted to to try to play sooner, but I couldn’t. So, in any case, here I am. But things really change in a year. They really do.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

(This is an emerging story…)