Venus Williams Shares Concerning Detail on Her Health Condition: ‘Couldn’t Handle It’

The Williams sisters, Serena and Venus Williams, have always been known for speaking from their hearts. Be it about the tennis conversation or off-topic talks, the two always like to share their honest opinions on various subjects. As a result, a concerning truth came out in the open related to Venus Williams’ health status. While giving details about it, the American legend called out her doctor for not diagnosing her condition prior.

Williams suffers from fibroids, whose symptoms were severe pain, nausea, and heavy periods. Although Williams knew that she was suffering from this condition, her doctor never informed her about how this condition was related to the symptoms that she suffered from. Thus, she was unhappy with her doctor and criticized him during an interview with TODAY.

Williams said, “It just got too bad, and I couldn’t handle it. (I started) taking something a lot stronger that was prescription, which is not ideal because it’s hard to train on that or be in your right mind. I’m sharing now because I was outraged that I didn’t know this was possible. I didn’t know what was wrong with me,” she said. “No one should have to go through this.”

Having suffered from this problem since 2011, Williams explained how this condition also affected her while playing tennis. Back in 2016 at the Wimbledon Championships, Williams was due to play in her women’s doubles final with her sister, Serena. While this has affected Williams in her career, she is currently sidelined from the sport. Recently, she opened up about her retirement and if she is coming back to the court.

Venus Williams breaks silence on her retirement

Williams last played at the Miami Open last year, where she reached the opening round. Since then, she hasn’t been able to step on the court, let alone win a match. With her sister Serena also retired, many felt that Venus’ retirement was also looming. During an interview, she shut down her retirement talk.

Williams said, “You know, getting so much in pain that maybe you throw up. Or you can’t get off the ground… I missed practices because of that. Just, you know, hugging the toilet. We had a doubles final to play next, and I was just lying on the floor in the locker room, like, ‘It’s gonna pass. It’s gonna pass.’ And thank God Serena got the doctor. And I was able to get up and eat and start playing, [which was] bad luck for our opponents.”

Although Williams hasn’t called time on her illustrious career yet, it remains to be seen if she steps on the court again before her retirement. It’ll be interesting to see if she can have one last laugh before retirement.