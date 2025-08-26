Venus Williams Sparks Massive Crowd Gesture After Heartbreaking US Open Loss

Venus Williams, the seven time grand slam champion, just made her return to the US Open on a wildcard entry at the age of 45! This is undoubtedly an incredible feat, considering the last time the US Open had a player of that age or older in the singles tournament was 40 years ago, when Renee Richards played at 47! However, as many already know, things didn’t work in Williams’ favour, or… well, that depends on how you look at it.
Though Venus Williams lost in her first-round match to the No. 11 seed Karolina Muchova 3-6, 6-2, 1-6, the 7 time Grand Slam winner put up a fight, and even stole a set from Muchova. This was not something that the crowd took lightly, this and Williams’ extraordinary career.
Venus Williams leaves the court to a standing ovation after her loss to Karolina Muchova at U.S. Open
Only her 3rd match in 2025… but she still took a set off the world #13
45 years old, playing with a passion that never dies
Incredible to witness 🥹
— The Tennis Letter (@TheTennisLetter) August 26, 2025
As Williams walked off the court, waving to the cheering crowd with her signature red Wilson bag, not a single person could be seen sitting down in the Arthur Ashe stadium. “I didn’t think she was going to play this year, so what do I know?” The commentator said, adding, “We know nothing except that these fans are very appreciative.” Williams waved goodbye to the 2025 US Open, 24 years after she won it, to a full on standing ovation!
