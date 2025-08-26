brand-logo
Latest
NFLGolfWNBATennisNASCAR

More

Newsletters

think-tank-image

Think Tank

AllLatestES ThinkTankNewsletter HubNFLGolfNBACollege BasketballNASCARWNBATennisBoxingOlympicsUFCSwimmingMLBTrack and FieldGymnasticsSoccerCollege Football
Home/Tennis

Venus Williams Sparks Massive Crowd Gesture After Heartbreaking US Open Loss

ByKaeya Zui

Aug 25, 2025 | 10:40 PM EDT

Link Copied!
0
Debate
feature-image

via Imago

feature-image

via Imago

Venus Williams, the seven time grand slam champion, just made her return to the US Open on a wildcard entry at the age of 45! This is undoubtedly an incredible feat, considering the last time the US Open had a player of that age or older in the singles tournament was 40 years ago, when Renee Richards played at 47! However, as many already know, things didn’t work in Williams’ favour, or… well, that depends on how you look at it.

Though Venus Williams lost in her first-round match to the No. 11 seed Karolina Muchova 3-6, 6-2, 1-6, the 7 time Grand Slam winner put up a fight, and even stole a set from Muchova. This was not something that the crowd took lightly, this and Williams’ extraordinary career.

ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below this ad

As Williams walked off the court, waving to the cheering crowd with her signature red Wilson bag, not a single person could be seen sitting down in the Arthur Ashe stadium. “I didn’t think she was going to play this year, so what do I know?” The commentator said, adding, “We know nothing except that these fans are very appreciative.” Williams waved goodbye to the 2025 US Open, 24 years after she won it, to a full on standing ovation!

ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below this ad

This is a developing story…

ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below this ad

For minute by minute updates from Flushing Meadows, head to our EssentiallySports Live Blog.

AD

ADVERTISEMENT

Is Venus Williams' standing ovation a testament to her legacy or the crowd's nostalgia?

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

logo

EssentiallySports is the home for the underserved fan, delivering storytelling that goes beyond the headlines. As a media platform, we combine deep audience insights with cultural trends, to meet fandom where it lives and where it goes next. Founded in 2014, EssentiallySports now engages with an audience of over 30m+ American sports fan on its website and 1m+ readers on its newsletters daily.

Sports

Sports

Full Spectrum Services LLP © 2025 | All Rights Reserved