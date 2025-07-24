Venus Williams Sparks US Open Buzz With Major Reveal After Fairytale Comeback

At 45, she’s still got game to hit thunderous, powerful groundstrokes. Venus Williams displayed her prowess on the Stadium Court in Rock Creek Park at the Citi Open on Tuesday. Tennis fans witnessed an amazing comeback from the 7-time slam queen as she became the second-oldest woman, after legend Martina Navratilova in 2004, to clinch a WTA match. While the world missed her for more than a year on the court, it appears her comeback isn’t a short-term stint. Proof? Williams just made yet another surprising move, following her appearance in Washington, D.C., while dropping massive hints for a US Open treat. Seems like Williams is in for the long haul.

“This is the best result, to play a good match and win,” Williams said after besting compatriot and World No.35 Peyton Stearns in the opening encounter at the Citi Open. The former World No.1 wrapped up the fight in just an hour and 37 minutes with a scoreline of 6-3, 6-4. “I’m here with my friends, family, people I love, and the fans, too, who I love and they love me, so this has been just a beautiful night.” Indeed, it was.

However, Williams seems to have bigger plans in mind for her tennis comeback. The latest update on her WTA journey going forward in 2025 served as a teaser of what’s to come. After delighting fans in Washington D.C., she’s now set to entertain them in Montreal too. Williams has received a main draw wildcard entry into the WTA 1000 event in Canada.

Simply put, the 45-year-old is looking to extend her run on the court. With the way she’s playing, it won’t be a shocker if Williams ends up making it to the US Open next month. But for that to happen, she still needs a ticket. She and her partner, compatriot Reilly Opelka, have recently added their names to the entry list of the US Open Mixed Doubles event. However, they will require a wildcard to seal their spot in the 16-team battle.

Venus Williams is leaving no stone unturned to prove her on-court mettle. The larger question looms: How does she feel about her comeback and her prospects?

Venus Williams reveals honest emotions after a ‘winning return’

Venus Williams‘ win over Stearns this week was her first WTA match victory in two years. Her last win came during the Cincinnati Masters in 2023 when she beat then-world No. 16 Veronika Kudermetova. Undoubtedly, the occasion was special for the 45-year-old, much to her glee.

“It’s hard to describe how difficult it is to play a first match after so much time off,” reported the Mubadala Citi Open’s website on July 23. For the uninitiated, her last WTA appearance came during the 2024 Miami Open. But it wasn’t a memorable run. She lost against Russia’s Diana Shnaider in straight sets before going on an indefinite break because of health. She underwent a fibroids surgery to make a full recovery before the comeback.

“I’m just constantly praying for good health, so that way I could have an opportunity to play with good health,” she added. “A lot of this for me is being able to come back and try to play at a level (and) to play healthy.”

Next up, Venus Williams will face Magdalena Fręch, another top 35 player. The world No.24 is coming off an emphatic 6-2, 6-4 victory over Yuliia Starodubtseva. Both women will face each other for the first time on the tour. It’s surely an intrigue to see who comes out on top, eventually. Do you think Williams will clear this hurdle and continue her magical campaign in Washington, D.C.? Let us know in the comments below.