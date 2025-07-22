Venus Williams Teases Serena With 3-Word Message After DC Comeback With Hailey Baptiste

Talking about Serena and Venus Williams’ incredible bond and their on-court partnership, their childhood coach, Rick Macci, once said, “They were like two peas in a pod at 11 and 10, holding hands, sharing snacks, skipping together—and in many ways they’re still like that.” They’ve not only been a part of each other’s tennis journey, but also seen their successes pretty closely. However, now Serena has already retired from the sport, while the 45-year-old Venus has surprisingly made a comeback at the 2025 Citi Open. Guess what? She couldn’t have asked for a better start here, though!

Before the start of this campaign, Venus Williams spoke about how special it is to kickstart her comeback journey at this venue. And now, she has secured a victory in her doubles match at this event. In her doubles match alongside the young American, Hailey Baptiste, they defeated Eugenie Bouchard and Clervie Ngounoue by 6-3,6-1. Interestingly, after this match, Williams even sent a message to her younger sister. She uploaded an IG Story with the caption, “Still missing @serenawilliams though @ladyisha01.”

In that video clip, she was heard saying, “Hey! I’m just leaving the DC Open after playing my first match in a year, after surgery. Hailey Baptiste is my new doubles partner. Watch out, Serena, and it feels so good to be out here with these amazing fans. The love I got from all the fans at DC…it was very motivating. So be back tomorrow, will be playing singles…I’m so excited. It’s so good to be playing tennis again.”

In another story, she shared a few glimpses of her fun ride on her way to her home.

