Venus Williams’ US Open Chance Sparks Bold Wildcard Take From Andy Roddick: “I Don’t Care”

The DC Open feels like home turf for Venus Williams, who once ruled the capital with the Washington Kastles, helping clinch five World TeamTennis titles. With Kastles owner Mark Ein now steering the Citi Open, Venus even laughed about the countless wild cards he’s thrown her way. “Of course I love the game, and the hard courts, it’s my favorite surface, what I feel comfortable on,” she shared ahead of her first match with Hailey Baptiste, her return since the 2024 Miami Open. Now, with a triumphant start sealed in D.C., former US Open champ Andy Roddick doesn’t hold back, making it clear where he stands on Venus getting that wildcard shot in New York.

In the latest episode of Served, Andy Roddick and Jon Wertheim dove into the biggest tennis headlines of the week front and center was Venus Williams, who just accepted a wildcard into the 2025 DC Open. When asked about his take on the move, Roddick didn’t hesitate. “It’s a no-brainer,” he said flatly. “I mean, if you’re Mark and you own the tournament, and one of the things I always say—like anyone can probably get a wild card at any time, any place.” For Roddick, this wasn’t just about favoritism; it was about legacy, impact, and sheer respect.

He doubled down with more perspective. “I don’t care if Roger wanted one next week. You let him in if you’re in a tournament. And you know, this is a win for DC. Having Venus around for one more week.” The former US Open champ pointed out the obvious anticipation swirling around Venus’s return: “Yeah, we’re all going to be watching and say, What level will she be at? You know, anyone coming back after not having played for a year, it’s not easy.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Age, too, wasn’t something Roddick dodged. He confronted it head-on. “And especially, you know, 45 turns to 46 turns to 47. It gets a little tougher every year,” he admitted, “but it’s a no-brainer.” For Roddick, giving Venus a shot wasn’t about age or time away; it was about honoring greatness and giving fans one more taste of a generational icon.

AD

via Imago MIAMI GARDENS, FL – MARCH 19: Venus Williams Vs Diana Shnaider during the 2024 Miami Open at Hard Rock Stadium on March 19, 2024 in Miami Gardens, Florida. Copyright: xmpi04x

Then came the fire. “She’s going to come out and try to beat the crap out of the ball. I don’t care if she loses,” Roddick declared. “You can save all your ‘She shouldn’t get a wild card.’ If you won five Wimbledon titles, seven majors, and you’re part of the most iconic tennis family in history, this is a win for the tournament at Washington, DC, the city of Washington, DC.” His words echoed like a rallying cry for respect where it’s long overdue.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

When the conversation shifted to Venus potentially playing the US Open, Andy hinted at something bigger unfolding. “I have a feeling we’re trending towards that,” he speculated. “I don’t know why you play Washington all of a sudden if you don’t have the intent to play the US Open.” He clarified he had no insider scoop, but added, “It would seem like DC will lend itself to another event.”

Andy didn’t stop there. He painted a broader picture of what wildcards mean. “If you have a seven-time major champ, you either have someone who you want to give a boost to on the way up or a champion that is either saying goodbye and or trying to claw back something.” Whether Venus is writing her final chapter or gearing up for another run, Andy made it clear, her spot is earned.

Closing it all out, Roddick added the final punch: “If she plays fine and is generally competitive, you know basically what we’re asking is, is she going to be better than some 15-year-old who gets a direct exemption from winning a junior tournament? She’s probably just as good as that, absolutely. So it doesn’t offend me.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

And while Roddick clears the air on his stance, Venus, too, seems to be building momentum, fresh off a winning doubles return, eyes set on the horizon.

(This is a developing story…)