Venus Williams’ US Open Plans Cut Short as Opponent Makes Honest Admission in Cincinnati

For the 1,099th time in her storied career, Venus Williams stood tall on the baseline, ready for battle, her warrior’s spirit unshaken after 31 relentless years of combat. In Cincinnati’s heart, under the glare of Centre Court, she fought with the fire that built her legend, every stroke a reminder of her indomitable will. But destiny can be a cruel composer. The in-form Spaniard Jessica Bouzas Maneiro crashed the icon’s dream of another Masters-level flourish, seizing victory after two fierce sets. This time, Venus could not hold, and the Spaniard left rebellious, having crossed paths with greatness, and lived to tell the tale.

Venus Williams, returning to the arena last month after more than a year away, stepped into Cincinnati’s first round on Thursday with fire in her eyes. Facing Spain’s Jessica Bouzas Maneiro, she fought through every rally, every point, showing the grit that once carried her to four Grand Slam crowns and the world No. 1 throne, long before her opponent was even born. The score read 6-4, 6-4, but the battle was far closer in spirit, Venus refusing to look out of place on one of tennis’s grandest stages.

With just ten days of practice behind her, Venus now sets her sights on the revamped US Open mixed doubles alongside Reilly Opelka, and a likely singles wildcard. Yet before the New York lights, the Spaniard paused to share her thoughts on the icon she had just faced.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Speaking after the Cincinnati clash, Jessica Bouzas Maneiro’s voice carried both respect and awe as she reflected on sharing the court with Venus Williams. “It wasn’t easy at all. She is a legend. It’s a privilege to play against her. Yeah, for me, it’s like a dream. I never thought that I can play against Venus Williams but here I am. So I am just lucky for that,” she said, her words painting a picture of gratitude after toppling one of tennis’s most enduring warriors.

Poll of the day Poll 1 of 1 AD

View this post on Instagram A post shared by WTA (@wta) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

Williams’ journey back to competition has been nothing short of defiant. Just last month, she earned a wild card entry into the Citi Open in Washington, D.C., and stunned the tennis world by taking down 35th-ranked Peyton Stearns. At 45, she became the oldest player to earn a WTA singles win since Martina Navratilova’s 2004 Wimbledon triumph at age 47, a feat etched into the sport’s annals.

But Venus’s battles have not been confined to the court. A year ago, she faced one of her most grueling opponents: her own health. Diagnosed with Sjogren’s syndrome in 2011, she underwent surgery to remove fibroids and a large focal adenomyoma embedded deep within her uterus. The procedure followed years of misdiagnoses and debilitating symptoms that had shadowed her career.

Now, the loss in Cincinnati’s opening round must sting, if only for the timing. The US Open looms large, the stage where Venus has written some of her grandest chapters. And as always, she will walk toward it with the poise of a champion, unshaken by setbacks, ready to fight once more.

Venus Williams reflects on recent Cincinnati defeat

Things looked grim for the 45-year-old Venus Williams in the early exchanges, her timing faltering as shots drifted astray. She quickly fell behind, down two breaks at 1-4 in the opening set. Across the net stood 22-year-old Jessica Bouzas Maneiro, a rising force whose world ranking of 51 masked a blistering run, fourth round at Wimbledon, a quarter-final in Montreal just last week. The Spaniard’s game was built on steel: unerring depth, measured precision, minimal errors, and the patience to redirect Venus’s pace with purpose.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Yet champions do not fade quietly. Venus clawed her way back, regaining rhythm, summoning the grit that has carried her for three decades. She broke back twice, leveling the set and igniting the crowd. In the second set, her forehand became a weapon again, bullying Bouzas Maneiro from the baseline. Her first serve, still venomous, helped her surge to a 4-3 lead, a reminder that her arsenal remains dangerous at any age.

But at the crucible of both sets, Bouzas Maneiro’s shot tolerance and defensive grit held firm. Under pressure, she absorbed Venus’s power, turned defence into attack, and closed the match with a composure that belied her years. It was the kind of performance that marks the difference between promise and presence.

“I could hear their dismay as the set score started to look dismal in the first set,” Venus said with a smile. “But I’m thinking, ‘Folks, it’s not over. This is just the beginning.’ So we got to 4-4 and you can hear the excitement as well. It’s very, very exciting to play at home. It’s just an honour.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Now, all roads lead to the US Open: a battleground of speed and fire where quick play rules the day. But Venus is Venus, and at 45, she will once again remind the world exactly how tennis can be played.