Victoria Mboko Makes Shock Cincinnati Decision Right After Career-Best Canadian Open Win

Victoria Mboko can’t catch her breath at the moment. She is making big waves ahead of the US Open and won the biggest title of her career yesterday. The Canadian sensation defeated the 4-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka in a thrilling summit clash to win her maiden WTA title. At just 18, Mboko now has a WTA 1000 title in her kitty, which would give her a major boost ahead of the US Open. However, ahead of the last major tournament of the season in New York, Mboko was dealt a major blow.

Following the Canadian Open, the top players will travel to Cincinnati to play in the Cincinnati Open, the final warm-up tournament before the US Open. Although Mboko had that tournament on her schedule, she has planned to make some tweaks after a hectic campaign in Montreal over the past few days.

During an interview, Victoria Mboko said, “I’m not planning on playing Cincinnati at the moment. I just want to take care of my wrist a little bit right now, and I think it’s just very close and sudden for me to go there and play again I think in, like, two days.”

Meanwhile, Mboko wants to rejuvenate and enter the US Open fully fit after suffering a major injury scare just hours before winning her biggest title. Before the final against Osaka, Mboko was in a hospital to check the extent of her wrist injury suffered in the earlier rounds of the tournament. “I was pretty nervous, I could say, especially when I woke up this morning. It was pretty swollen, and it was really stiff and hard to move. So we decided to go to do an MRI and an X-ray just to make sure that nothing too serious was happening, that I could have the possibility of playing,” she said.

Nonetheless, Mboko is going through a lot of emotions after winning the title in front of her home crowd at the tender age of 18. She made a heartfelt revelation after winning her maiden WTA title in Montreal.

Victoria Mboko’s emotional speech after Canadian Open victory raises goosebumps

Ahead of the Canadian Open final, very few gave Mboko a chance against Osaka, given the vast difference in experience and the fact that Mboko was dealing with a wrist injury. However, to everyone’s surprise, the 18-year-old came out triumphant and stunned the tennis world ahead of the US Open. Moreover, she proved why she has a heart of gold in a heartfelt interview after the match.

Victoria Mboko said, “I was super happy to be playing in Montreal for the first time ever. I just remember feeling nervous but really taking in the moment as much as I possibly could. When I won my first round, I was super happy and super content. I would have never thought that I would have made it to the final, let alone win the tournament. I have so many emotions going through my head, I can’t even express it.”

Moreover, Mboko also consoled Osaka, who was reduced to tears after the tough loss, and rubbished insult rumors when the Japanese star failed to acknowledge Mboko’s victory. At 18, Mboko is already showing a lot of maturity, and it is just a matter of time before she achieves big results in Grand Slams.