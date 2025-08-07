Victoria Mboko Scares With Emergency Request After Brutal Fall at Canadian Open

Victoria Mboko has been in a sensational form at the Canadian Open. Last week, she bested 2025 French Open queen Coco Gauff before making her maiden semifinal appearance at a 1000-level WTA event. Sadly, her hopes of clinching a big career title have faced major roadblock in the ongoing battle against a former Wimbledon winner. The 18-year-old is struggling to keep her campaign afloat just when she’s on the brink of creating history for her country.

In Centre Court, Mboko and Elena Rybakina are battling it out for a place in the summit clash of the Canadian Open. After the Kazakh star won the first set 6-1, local talent Mboko fought back hard. She snatched the second set with a score line of 7-5 to push the match into a decider. At the time of writing, she’s leading in the match, but her journey almost came to a standstill minutes ago as she called for a medical time-out (MTO) after feeling an issue in the wrist of her right hand. The score line was 2-1 in favor of her at that moment in the third set.

Update: Mboko wins after defeating Rybakina 1-6, 7-5, 7-6(4).

Well, it looks like the MTO was just a temporary obstacle that did not damage Mboko’s chances of cruising at the Canadian Open. After trailing initially in the final set, following a medical treatment, the teenager came back in style. She took the battle into a thrilling tiebreak and bested Rybakina eventually.

With that, Mboko also took her revenge from the Kazakh star who beat her at the Citi Open last month. Now, the H2H tally is leveled at 1-1. But coming back to Mboko’s rise in Montreal, it’s been nothing short of a dream run. In her own words, “I’m still in the tournament”, and she indeed is.

Victoria Mboko looks to create history for Canada after six years

For the uninitiated, Victoria Mboko has now defeated three Grand Slam champions in a span of a week. Firstly, she took down Sofia Kenin in the second round. After that, she bested two-time major winner Gauff in the fourth round and now Rybakina. What a stupendous performance it’s been from the teenager.

Mboko has also become the fourth Canadian finalist at the WTA 1000 event, in the Open Era. Before her, Faye Urban (1968 and 1969), Vicky Berner (1969), and Bianca Andreescu (2019) accomplished this feat. Interestingly, though, Mboko is the youngest compared to her compatriots.

But now is the time to create history for her nation. Back in 2019, Andreescu was the last Canadian woman to win this tournament. In the final, she lifted the trophy after her opponent and 23-time slam queen Serena Williams walked over due to back spasm issues. Andreescu was leading 3-1 at that moment in the first set.

Now, Mboko has the chance to replicate Andreescu’s triumph. Her final opponent is yet to be confirmed. She will face the winner of the second semifinal between Naomi Osaka and Clara Tauson. After making it to the last four few days back, the teenager told, “You play a tournament because you want to win it. So, I think I just had that kind of mentality.” She will look to keep the same mentality in the ultimate battle as well.

The current form will also boost her confidence going into the US Open later this month. Back in June, she managed to reach the third round of the French Open on clay. This time, she would like to stretch her slam campaign a little further on the American hard court. And if she actually wins in Montreal this week, the morale will be sky high.

What are your thoughts on Mboko’s epic comeback against Rybakina and her fairytale run in Montreal? Is she having a realistic chance of winning the Canadian Open? Let us know in the comments below.