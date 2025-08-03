Victoria Mboko Shatters 4 Major Records in Jaw-Dropping Upset Over Coco Gauff at Canadian Open

Remember that fiery clay-court clash at the Italian Open? Coco Gauff turned the tables after dropping the first set to Victoria Mboko, storming back with grit and brilliance to claim victory in Rome. “I felt like I was playing myself,” Gauff admitted. “I think I move pretty well, and she moves very well…As far as the movement, I think she’s up there with me on that.” But now, in August’s North American hard-court swing, the tides turned. With the Canadian crowd roaring behind her, Mboko struck back, this time on home soil, shocking Gauff and breaking four records in a stunning Canadian Open revenge masterpiece.

Victoria Mboko’s meteoric rise reached a new peak Saturday at the National Bank Open. The 18-year-old Canadian lit up IGA Stadium with a commanding 6-1, 6-4 victory over top seed Coco Gauff, wrapping up the blockbuster win in just 62 minutes. Mboko, who surged from No. 333 to No. 85 in the world this season, saved all four breakpoints she faced while Gauff faltered with 22 unforced errors under pressure.

With that ruthless performance, Mboko didn’t just knock out the world No. 2, she became the last Canadian standing across both the Montreal and Toronto draws. And in one unforgettable day on home soil, she didn’t just win a match, she shattered four records and set a new standard for fearless Canadian firepower.

With that thunderous win, Victoria Mboko carved her name into history. She became the second player younger than Coco Gauff to defeat her after Diana Shnaider in Toronto 2024, and only the second teenager to topple Gauff at WTA level after Iga Swiatek in Rome 2021. She’s now the first Canadian, at any level, to conquer Gauff, and at just 18, the first ever to defeat a No.1 seed at the National Bank Open.

Victoria Mboko’s fairytale in Montreal isn’t just about one win; it’s a cascade of milestones rewriting Canadian tennis history. Beyond the four thunderous records she broke against Coco Gauff, Mboko became only the second wild card in the Open Era to defeat the top seed at the Canadian Open, following Stephanie Dubois’ shocker over Kim Clijsters in 2006.

She’s also now the fifth-youngest player ever to topple a No.1 seed at a WTA 1000 event since the format launched in 2009, behind only Gauff, Mirra Andreeva, Belinda Bencic, and Kai Chen Chang.

The 18-year-old isn’t just lighting up the court; she’s storming the rankings. Her fearless victory over Gauff rockets her to No. 53 in the live WTA rankings. One more win? She soars to No. 24. She’s the youngest Canadian to reach the Canadian Open quarterfinals since Helen Kelesi back in 1987, proof that history isn’t repeating, it’s evolving.

Mboko’s journey began with 20 straight wins in the lower-tier circuit and four trophies to her name. In Rome, only her second WTA event, she nearly upset Gauff in a tight three-set battle. Now, she’s done one better, dethroning the world No. 2 in her own backyard. The Canadian crowd, once rallying behind Eugenie Bouchard, now roars for Mboko, the new face of home-court glory.

And as she stood under the lights after stunning World No. 35 Marie Bouzkova in the previous round, Mboko soaked in the love. This is her stage now, and she’s owning every spotlight moment.

Victoria Mboko shared her raw thoughts after the win against Coco Gauff

Victoria Mboko came out blazing under the Montreal lights, ready to seize the moment with fearless precision. Her thunderous groundstrokes and a sizzling serve lit up the court from the very first point. On the other side, Coco Gauff unraveled. She double-faulted on just the third point, handing Mboko an early break. The Canadian rode that wave, rattling off seven straight points and never looking back in a whirlwind 25-minute first set.

Mboko broke Gauff again in the fifth and seventh games, while staying ice-cold on her own serve. In that seventh game, Gauff cracked, two shots into the net after yet another double fault. It was a meltdown, and Mboko didn’t flinch.

Gauff tried to regroup in the second set, clawing to 3-3 and earning three break points. But every time opportunity knocked, she slammed the door shut with errors. Mboko held firm. Then at 5-4, Gauff double-faulted twice, opening the gates for two match points. The Canadian didn’t blink. Gauff, the reigning French Open champion, exited with her serve in shambles, adding six double faults to the eye-popping 37 she had already committed in earlier rounds.

After the match, Mboko shared her emotions in French: “It’s incredible. I’m so happy to beat such a great champion.” Her joy matched the roar of the home crowd, whom she had called to support her even before facing Gauff. They rallied behind her, and she delivered, match point by match point.

Up next, Mboko awaits the winner between Zhu Lin and Jéssica Bouzas Maneiro. The dream lives on.

As for Gauff, questions now arise. After Wimbledon heartbreak and a shaky run in Montreal, her serve looks shaky, and her rhythm off. Can she regroup before New York, or will this hard-court swing crack her crown?