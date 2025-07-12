Viral Fan Claim About Iga Swiatek’s Wimbledon Victory Leaves Everyone Shocked

Iga Swiatek is back to her best. After a run of poor form over the past few months, the Pole has finally found her winning ways back as she defeated Amanda Anisimova to win her maiden Wimbledon title. It was her first title after over a year, with her last win being at the French Open last year. Even as Swiatek wasn’t a hot favorite to win the Wimbledon title this year owing to her poor form, a fan correctly predicted that the Pole would triumph today.

Before the start of the tournament, a fan with the X handle “VenusGauff” had posted that the player who would draw Polina Kudermetova in round 1 would go on to win the tournament. Interestingly, it was Swiatek who was drawn against Kudermetova in round 1, with the Pole winning that match in straight sets, 7-5, 6-1. The fan got the prediction on point as Swiatek defeated Anisimova today to win the Wimbledon title.

Interestingly, it wasn’t the first time that the fan had made a viral claim before the Wimbledon Championships. Last year as well, the same fan had correctly predicted the ladies’ singles champion. “I’m calling it right now whoever draws Kudermetova in R1 will win Wimbledon 2024. On that occasion, it was Barbora Krejcikova who went on to become the champion, and she played against Veronika Kudermetova in the first round. This viral claim of two on-spot predictions has left the tennis world stunned.

Meanwhile, there have been predictions about the men’s singles champion as well tomorrow. Jannik Sinner will take on the defending champion Carlos Alcaraz in a thrilling final tomorrow, with many fans predicting that the Spaniard would emerge triumphant and retain his Wimbledon title.

Although it was a disappointing end to Anisimova’s campaign today, the American star should be super proud of her Wimbledon campaign. After the match, she got emotional while thanking her close ones for their support.

Amanda Anisimova shares emotional message post Wimbledon loss

A couple of years back, Anisimova had taken a break from tennis to focus on her mental health. Once a promising sensation from America, Anisimova had dropped out of the top 100 after being away from tennis for months. Nonetheless, she had the support of her mother and her close ones to make a positive comeback to tennis. She did it in style and will enter the top 10 for the first time in her career next week.

Thanking her close ones for their support, Anisimova said, “My mom is the most selfless person I know, and she’s done everything to get me to this point in my life. Thank you for being here and breaking the superstition of flying in. It’s definitely not why I lost today. It’s been an incredible fortnight for me. Even though I ran out of gas a bit today, and I wish that I could put on a better performance for all of you.”

Despite the humiliating defeat, Anisimova would look to come back positively in the upcoming tournaments. Can the American star bounce back strongly from her double-bagel loss to Swiatek? Let us know your views in the comments below. Catch every key moment from the Championships as it happens.