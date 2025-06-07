WATCH: Coco Gauff’s Epic French Open Trophy Blunder Steals the Spotlight Minutes After Electrifying Battle

Coco Gauff is on cloud 9 at the moment. The American sensation won her maiden Grand Slam title, completing a thrilling come-from-behind victory over Aryna Sabalenka. While Gauff lost the opening set in the tiebreaker, she came back strongly to win the next two sets and lift her French Open trophy. However, moments after completing a thrilling win, Gauff showed her hilarious side as she committed a comical blunder.

After the French Open trophy was handed over to Gauff by Justine Henin, the American sensation proceeded to the sidelines for photographs. On one occasion, she twisted and turned with the trophy. Subsequently, as she bent to adjust her phone, the plate on the trophy fell down in a hilarious turn of events. Gauff was helped by the official to adjust the plate on the trophy again. However, the video went viral all over social media, and Gauff’s innocence became a talking point after the match, as she had won her first title here after losing the 2022 final against Iga Swiatek.

