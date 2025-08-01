WATCH: Coco Gauff’s Post-Win Moment With Young Fan Turns Heads at Canadian Open

Whether on or off the court, Coco Gauff loves styling her natural hair! Last year, during an interview, the American tennis star revealed that when she was young, she committed herself to showcasing Black hairstyles when she plays, something which she takes pride in. Gauff loves experimenting with her hair. “I’ve been open to trying new styles to play with… I love to show braids, I love to wear my curls…[when] you look good and you feel good, and you feel good about yourself, it almost makes you perform better.”

She wants to consciously represent, especially in a sport where there aren’t a lot of people of color. Coco Gauff is mostly seen with her braided look during her matches. The significance of the hairdo? Gauff once revealed that, “I like my hair, but braids are just easier. Especially when I sweat—when my hair isn’t in braids, the salt from my sweat dries out.” Be it on the court or off the court, with braids or without braids, Gauff always tends to ace whatever she does!

Following yet another hard-fought victory in the 2025 Canadian Open, where she defeated Russia’s Veronika Kudermetova by 4-6,7-5,6-2, Coco Gauff was spotted admiring the hairstyle of a little fan in her post-match interactions. She went up to the stands to sign a few autographs, where she met a little girl who had a braided hairdo. Gauff complimented the young fan. “I like your hair.”

Coco Gauff celebrates her third round win over Elina Svitolina US Open Championships 2024, Day Five, Flushing Meadows, New York, USA – 30 Aug 2024

Talking about her love for different hairdos, Coco Gauff’s partnership with Carol’s Daughter has perhaps just enhanced her creative side. In April last year, she signed a deal with this pioneering natural hair care brand. Together with Gauff, their mission has been to uplift Black beauty for a powerful new generation. Coco Gauff is often spotted doing a few advertisements for this brand.

Previously, while sharing her thoughts about her partnership with Carol’s Daughter, Coco Gauff said, “Partnering with Carol’s Daughter has been such an ease, because they actually help me experiment with more styles.” She claimed that she had always used Carol’s Daughter since her younger days. Having said that, Gauff revealed that every hairstyle that she has sported pretty much has Carol’s Daughter behind it over the course of the last year.

From being a tennis icon, Coco Gauff has been slowly transitioning herself into a fashion icon as well! This fan interaction at the Canadian Open was just another prime example of how passionate she has always been when it comes to beauty and fashion. But coming to the match, well, it was yet another narrow escape for the American! What did she say after this hard-fought victory?

Coco Gauff shares thoughts on her hard-fought win

It seems as if Coco Gauff has now made winning an ugly habit! After having had a horrible campaign in the grass-court swing, Gauff got back to her winning ways at the Canadian Open. She defeated her compatriot, Danielle Collins, by 7-5,4-6,7-6(2) in the first match. However, despite showcasing incredible resilience, Gauff’s 23 double faults in that match became the point of contention.

After that match, she praised Collins for putting up a strong fight, but at the same time, Coco Gauff stated, “It was a frustrating match for me just because I felt like I was practising well, and then I don’t think I transferred it. But hopefully, I got my bad match of the tournament out of the way, and I can come back stronger in the next round.” However, that match was followed by yet another nail-biting contest against Veronika Kudermetova.

Coco Gauff was two games away from a shocking defeat in this match, but like always, she managed to turn things around, back on track right at the nick of time. She committed 14 double faults in this 2 hours and 32 minutes long battle! With this win, she has now also become the youngest player to register 10 career match wins at this tournament since Justine Henin in 2003.

While sharing her thoughts on this epic battle, Coco Gauff admitted, “It was a tough match today. I thought I did well mentally, especially on the return. I was playing an opponent that served really well (Kudermetova hit 6 aces in this match). Obviously I would like to serve better on my end, but overall, just happy to get through.”

Coco Gauff will now be facing the 18-year-old Canadian tennis sensation, Victoria Mboko, in her next match. A win in this match will secure the QF spot for Gauff. Can she overcome this challenge from the local star and gain confidence with a long run at the 2025 Canadian Open?