WATCH: Ex-US Open Semifinalist Marries University Professor in Wholesome Reveal

Do you know what feels even better than winning a title on the tennis court? Winning a title in love, or even better, in life. As a lover, as a lifelong companion, then as a spouse, and more… Having the best moment of your life while marking a new, loving journey with that one special someone you have always dreamt of. For the ex-WTA pro and French icon Caroline Garcia, that exact moment of ‘Yes, I do’ just arrived an hour ago. Almost a year ago, in June, she dropped a major life update with boyfriend Borja Durán: “Mr. and Mrs. coming soon 💍 ❤️” That soon just happens to be now! The two lovebirds have finally tied the knot in a wholesome ceremony with their near and dear ones.

In a sequence of clips shared on her Instagram, Garcia just revealed solemnizing her marriage with fiancé Duran. No words, no emojis, just the moments of both of them and together, forever. The pictures reveal more than words can. The couple can be seen having the time of their lives surrounded by friends and family. The initial snippets show them coming out of the church while declaring the start of their lives intertwined. The next few videos feature Garcia and Duran driving in a vintage car to their reception venue, where they share their first dance as ‘Mr. and Mrs.’ blissfully, the world forgotten and left behind.

