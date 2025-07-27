brand-logo
Latest
NFLGolfWNBACollege FootballNASCAR

More

Newsletters

think-tank-image

Think Tank

AllLatestES ThinkTankNewsletter HubNFLGolfNBACollege BasketballNASCARWNBATennisBoxingOlympicsUFCSwimmingMLBTrack and FieldGymnasticsSoccerCollege Football
Home/Tennis

WATCH: Serena Williams and Aryna Sabalenka Caught in Surprise Crossover at Coldplay’s Miami Show

ByMintu Tomar

Jul 27, 2025 | 12:19 AM EDT

Link Copied!
0
Debate
feature-image

via Imago

feature-image

via Imago

Of all the things that have been breaking the internet in the past two weeks alone, at the forefront of it is spotting people at Coldplay concerts. Whether it’s a higher-up from the company, Astronomer, or Serena Williams, and Aryna Sabalenka, the common denominator is Chris Martin and Co. Such is the band’s magnetic pull. No wonder the arenas get sold out like hot cakes whenever the British band travels across the globe. This week was Miami’s turn to host the artists behind gems like ‘Hymn for the Weekend’ and ‘My Universe’ at the Hard Rock Stadium. And even the titans of the tennis world were no exception to Coldplay’s enigma. There were two WTA legends whose paths just somehow crossed in Miami on Saturday night. 23-time slam queen Serena Williams and current World No.1 Aryna Sabalenka.

Serena recently posted a series of clips on her Instagram of herself enjoying Coldplay’s live concert at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami. In the very first short clip, guess who we spotted? None other than Aryna Sabalenka’s boyfriend, Georgios Frangulis. Was the WTA star also present at the venue with him? She was. The three-time slam champion’s own Instagram story boasted a brief video of her grooving to Coldplay’s enchanting melodies.

ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below this ad

ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below this ad

article-image
*** NUR FUeR REDAKTIONELLE ZWECKE *** EDITORIAL USE ONLY ***OMR 23. Online Marketing Rockstars Festival in den Messehallen. Conference. Openinmg von OMR Gruender Tennis Legende Serena Williams Foto: Marcelo Hernandez/ Funke Foto Services Hamburg Copyright: MarceloxHernandezx/xFUNKExFotoxServices *** FOR EDITORIAL PURPOSES ONLY EDITORIAL USE ONLY p OMR 23 Online Marketing Rockstars Festival in the exhibition halls Conference Openinmg of OMR founder tennis legend Serena Williams Photo Marcelo Hernandez Funke Foto Services Hamburg Copyright MarceloxHernandezx xFUNKExFotoxServices Copyright: MarceloxHernandezx/xFUNKExFotoxServices doc7q57vvhtr6s55n9h9z4 ,EDITORIAL USE ONLY

ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below this ad

This story is developing…

ADVERTISEMENT

0
  Debate

"Coldplay's magic: What makes even tennis legends like Serena and Sabalenka flock to their concerts?"

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

logo

EssentiallySports is a digital-first sports media house that surfaces the best stories on America's favorite sports celebrities with a fan's perspective to 30+ M average monthly readers.

Sports

Sports

Full Spectrum Services LLP © 2025 | All Rights Reserved