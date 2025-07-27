WATCH: Serena Williams and Aryna Sabalenka Caught in Surprise Crossover at Coldplay’s Miami Show

Of all the things that have been breaking the internet in the past two weeks alone, at the forefront of it is spotting people at Coldplay concerts. Whether it’s a higher-up from the company, Astronomer, or Serena Williams, and Aryna Sabalenka, the common denominator is Chris Martin and Co. Such is the band’s magnetic pull. No wonder the arenas get sold out like hot cakes whenever the British band travels across the globe. This week was Miami’s turn to host the artists behind gems like ‘Hymn for the Weekend’ and ‘My Universe’ at the Hard Rock Stadium. And even the titans of the tennis world were no exception to Coldplay’s enigma. There were two WTA legends whose paths just somehow crossed in Miami on Saturday night. 23-time slam queen Serena Williams and current World No.1 Aryna Sabalenka.

Serena recently posted a series of clips on her Instagram of herself enjoying Coldplay’s live concert at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami. In the very first short clip, guess who we spotted? None other than Aryna Sabalenka’s boyfriend, Georgios Frangulis. Was the WTA star also present at the venue with him? She was. The three-time slam champion’s own Instagram story boasted a brief video of her grooving to Coldplay’s enchanting melodies.

This story is developing…