Serena Williams Left in Splits by Daughter Olympia’s Unexpectedly Hilarious Question

Back in 2022, Serena Williams told Insider, “I don’t know if I’m a good mom, and I don’t know if my method works, but I’m very hands-on with my daughter, and it was the same with our parents.” That quote has aged well, because even now, it’s clear she’s as involved as ever. Her daughters, Olympia and Adira, are often seen dressed in stylish matching outfits, cheering on their mom, having lightsaber battles, or simply goofing around during nighttime fun. Serena has always kept it real when it comes to motherhood, often sharing her joys and struggles in a way that resonates with parents everywhere. Recently, the American tennis icon gave her fans a heartwarming glimpse into how she spends quality time with her daughters while juggling a work trip!

Serena Williams became a mom for the first time when she welcomed her daughter Olympia on September 1, 2017. In August 2023, she gave birth to her second daughter, Adira. Since then, life has only gotten busier. From running her beauty brand WYN Beauty to managing her venture capital firm Serena Ventures, the tennis legend-turned-entrepreneur has her hands full, both at home and in business.

But in the midst of all this chaos, she always finds time for her daughters. She once gave a sneak peek into her life in an adorable and exhausting video where she said, “My life is very different now. Instead of chasing balls, I’m chasing #Adira and helping #Olympia with tennis lessons and cooking.” (And, all this is in-between Venture Capital calls).

Serena Williams’s been on the move since she started investing seriously in 2009. Her venture firm, Serena Ventures, has grown rapidly, and her portfolio now includes 17 unicorns. The firm’s mission is “to ignite change by investing in opportunities that make everyday lives of everyday people better.” Whether it’s tech, beauty, or innovation, she is all in.

Because of her firm’s success, Williams has been invited to speak at the SuperReturn International 2025 in Berlin, Germany. It’s a major event, hosting over 5500 senior GPs and LPs from more than 70 countries. These high-stakes players manage a combined $50 trillion in assets.

Despite the busy agenda, the 43-year-old made time for a scenic adventure with her girls. On her Instagram story, she captured a peaceful moment with the mountains in the background. Olympia, clearly curious, asked, “Can we go all the way up to that mountain?” However, Serena gently redirected her, saying they should enjoy the beautiful spot they were already in.

via Imago

Along with the picturesque moments, she also gave a peek into the less glamorous side of traveling with young kids: jet lag.

Serena Williams reveals the reality of travelling with kids

Serena Williams once said,“As a mom, I’m actually way more active than what I was during tennis.” Can you imagine the level of activity if the 23-time Grand Slam champion is saying this?

She gave us a prime example of this recently. A few days ago, she posted a video on Instagram from their Berlin hotel showing what a night with baby Adira looked like. In the clip, the tennis veteran is seen trailing her little one through the hotel corridors. While Adira seemed to be having a blast on her late-night escapade, her mom looked understandably tired. She captioned it, “Can you believe this little cutie @adiraohanian had me out at 1 A.M last night, hopping around the streets of Berlin? Jet lag is real.”

Williams’ husband, Alexis Ohanian, also chimed in with a playful comment and wrote, “Papa said Go to bed, little girl!”

These little exchanges show that while Serena might be running businesses and speaking at global conferences, her family still comes first. Once the queen of the court, now the queen of multitasking. From investing in the next big thing to dancing through jet lag with her baby girl, she’s navigating it all with style and a whole lot of heart. Even when the days are long and the nights are longer, Serena Williams keeps showing up. What’s her secret to balancing it all?