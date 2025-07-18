WATCH: Serena Williams Stuns The Internet With Bold Two-Word Cryptic Message Days Ahead of US Open

A little more than a month to go before the last Grand Slam of 2025 takes us to Flushing Meadows. It’s not like we needed more excitement to get hyped up. Iga Swiatek and Aryna Sabalenka will join America’s very own Coco Gauff as the favorites. But there’s the strong US contingent of Madison Keys, Emma Navarro, Jessica Pegula, and the likes who will throw down the gauntlet at home. But wait! What if one more name in the mix can turn all the equations upside down? Yeah, Serena Williams can do that.

Is it really happening? Is the 23-time singles Grand Slam Champion coming back to tennis? We need to temper our hopes. Sure, we want to see that. We want the 6-time US Open Champion in the 2025 main draw. And she does look fit and is hitting the balls well in the recent Instagram reel she shared on July 18. The post had been up for less than 30 minutes, and it had almost 200k views and 1000 comments. The Internet has given its verdict. Tennis wants the Queen back.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) Expand Post

A cheeky caption to the post – “Still Serena” as Dr. Dre’s Still D.R.E. sets the vibe full-on. Oh, she is teasing us, isn’t she? She knows we know – at 43 years old, if anybody can, it’s Serena Williams.

This story is developing…