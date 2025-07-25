Wave of Grief Hits American Tennis as Mentor and Young Talent Pass Away in Tragic Timing

The American tennis has been on a high this season. While Coco Gauff won her maiden French Open title just weeks back, stars like Madison Keys and Taylor Fritz have excelled at the other two Grand Slams, with the former winning the Australian Open. Additionally, there are a host of other American stars knocking on the doors of greatness. Amid this, American tennis has been hit by a major blow with the sad passing away of a mentor-trainee pair.

Recently, it was reported that Arlene Clark, the namesake of the youth tennis scholarship fund, passed away at the age of 88. Born on May 14, 1937, Clark settled in Vancouver and was popularly called Vancouver’s ‘Grandma Tennis’. Her scholarship fund, which was established in 2000, helped many young players in the sport.

“For over 50 years, Arlene served as a teacher, coach and mentor — shaping generations of players with her passion, integrity, and unwavering commitment to the game,” read the Pacific Northwest Tennis Center’s message on Instagram in her honor. She was the architect of the careers of many young players, including college tennis player Toby Atwood, who passed away in a tragic incident.

Just 21 years old, Atwood collapsed during a half-marathon in Pennsylvania and passed away suddenly. She was studying at Thiel College, and the Vice President for Student Life and Athletics, Michael McKinney, paid tribute to her, saying, “Toby was entering her senior year at Thiel College and was an accomplished student, athlete, and leader throughout her time at the College. Her presence touched the lives of so many, and she will be deeply missed.”

Clark was Atwood’s mentor and helped her during her early days in tennis. Subsequently, Atwood went on to balance studies and tennis effectively before tragedy struck. Meanwhile, she isn’t the first tennis sensation in recent times who has passed away suddenly. A few months back, another young player passed away in a sad tragedy.

18-year-old tennis sensation’s tragedy rocks sporting world

Back in May this year, an 18-year-old California High School student, Braun Levi, passed away in a tragic accident. Just a month away from graduation, Levi succumbed to heavy injuries after being struck down in an accident caused by a 33-year-old woman. He was dubbed to achieve big things in tennis and even won the Mission League doubles championship.

Further, Levi’s coach, Brian Held, described him as the most decorated player to ever play for that school. Even Loyola High School’s athletic department paid tribute to him, saying, “His lovable personality, infectious smile, and boundless energy made him a beloved member of the Loyola community. He was a true Man for and With Others, and we will miss him dearly.”

Even as American tennis rises again following the retirement of Serena Williams, saddening tragedies like these have brought much grief among the fans. However, the onus lies on stars like Coco Gauff and Taylor Fritz to help the fans overcome these tragedies, with good performances at the upcoming US Open as a perfect tribute to Clark, Atwood, and Levi.