What Happened to Amanda Anisimova’s Late Father Konstantin? Here’s What Your Need to Know

America’s Amanda Anisimova recently became the first woman born in the 2000s to reach the semifinals of Wimbledon. Following her 6-1,7-6(9) victory over Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, she said, “It was a super tough match there. A really big battle. She’s a really tough player, tough opponent.” She claimed that she is really happy with the way she continued her fight in this match to bring this victory. Be it mental health struggles or the loss of a very close one in her family, Anisimova has faced a lot of hurdles in the last few years. Can she become the first American woman to win the Wimbledon Championships after Serena Williams (won in 2016)?

Time will tell! She is currently taking on the world number one, Aryna Sabalenka, in her SF match. Both players have got off to a strong start, and the score is now well-poised at 3-3 in the first set. But if we take a look at Amanda Anisimova’s journey, her career got a bit off track in 2019 due to her father’s untimely demise. She had reached the last four of the French Open at that time, but Anisimova had to miss the US Open in that year. Just before the start of the tournament, she received the tragic news.

Her father, Konstantin Anisimova, was also her long-time coach, and he passed away due to a heart attack at the age of just 52, while her daughter was busy preparing herself for the Home Slam (it was also a week before her 18th birthday). This news came like a bolt from the blue, for the youngster and Amanda Anisimova rushed to her home in Miami to mourn the tragic loss of one of her biggest supporters in her life. Following that incident, when she came back on the Tour, during an interview, she was asked, “Do you feel unsettled?” She literally broke down in tears after hearing this question. After regaining her composure a bit, she replied, “Do we really have to talk about this so fast after a match?”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

via Imago Credit – Instagram/Amanda Anisimova

AD

Two months after that personal tragedy, Amanda Anisimova gave an interview to The Post and during that interview, she claimed, “It was the worst thing that ever happened to me. It was very tough.” But having said that, she also admitted that making a comeback on the courts made her happy because she knew that her dad would always want her to play and make her proud. Can she make her family more proud by securing a spot in the final of the 2025 Wimbledon?

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Can Amanda Anisimova beat Aryna Sabalenka in the semifinal?

Well, surprisingly Amanda Anisimova is among those few ones in the women’s tour who have an edge in the H2H record against Aryna Sabalenka. Currently, the American leads Sabalenka by 5-3! Although, she has now got off to a stellar start in this match, can she hold this momentum for the rest of this match?

We’ll see, but when it came to analyzing her game against someone like Sabalenka, American legend, Andy Roddick said, “She is one of the few players on Earth who hits the ball well enough to take the racket out of Sabalenka’s hands.” Although he praised Amanda Anisimova for her incredible run at Wimbledon, he named Sabalenka as not only a clear favorite in this match but also in the final as well. Aryna Sabalenka got the better of the American during the 2025 French Open. She defeated her by 7-5,6-3 in the fourth round.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Highlighting that match and analyzing this match further, British star, Mark Petchey said, “I think on the flip side of that Sabalenka will enjoy the rhythm she is going to get from Anisimova who is one of the purest ball strikers out there.” He thinks Sabalenka has the ability to handle this situation far better than Anisimova in a do-or-die clash. But what does the nine-time Wimbledon champion, Martina Navratilova have to say about Amanda Anisimova’s chances in this match?

While speaking to the BBC, Navratilova was asked if she thinks Anisimova has a good chance in this match. In reply to that, she said, “I certainly do. With that head-to-head, she knows she can beat her. She’s done it before.” Different experts have different opinions on this, but what are your thoughts about Amanda Anisimova’s chances of securing a spot in the final of the 2025 Wimbledon? Check out EssentiallySports’ minute by minute update of the Championships here