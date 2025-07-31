What Is Amanda Anisimova’s Ethnicity, Religion, and Nationality? Exploring Her Family Roots and Background

Amanda Anisimova has been a busy star of late with an eye on the US Open. Earlier this month, she reached the finals of the Wimbledon Championships. Although she couldn’t overcome the challenge of Iga Swiatek in the summit clash, Anisimova gave a good account of herself throughout the tournament. She is currently in Montreal, where she is participating in the National Bank Open. As Anisimova continues her rise, here’s a closer look at her roots.

Where is Amanda Anisimova from? What’s her nationality?

Born on August 31, 2001, in New Jersey, United States of America, Anisimova took to tennis at a very young age. She was inspired by legends like Serena and Venus Williams and grew up watching them. Interestingly, her parents, Konstantin Anisimov and Olga Anisimova, migrated to America from Russia a few years before she was born. Anisimova was born and brought up in New Jersey and took to tennis at a young age of five.

Amanda Anisimova (USA) hits a ball to Aryna Sabalenka during quarter finals at Sobeys Stadium.

Anisimova had her sister Maria Egee by her side, and the two used to play together in their childhood. Interestingly, Maria inspired Amanda to play tennis. “If I was playing a tournament, Amanda would stand outside the fence of the court and mimic what I was doing,” recalled Maria when talking about how her younger sister developed her passion for tennis.

What is Amanda Anisimova’s ethnicity and religion?

Anisimova’s parents migrated to the United States from Russia back in 1998. Coming from Russian roots, Anisimova can speak fluent Russian and grew up in a Russian household. However, Anisimova likes to keep her private life away from the public eye. She has never publicly stated her religious beliefs, and there is no verified information available on the religion that she follows.

Which high school and tennis academy did Amanda Anisimova attend?

Unlike other players, Anisimova never attended high school. During an interview in the New York Times, Anisimova’s mother, Olga, said that she was homeschooled and went to a tennis club that her mother had created. Subsequently, the American sensation went to Nova Southeastern University in Florida, where she took up tennis at the collegiate level.

Anisimova had much success on the junior circuit and went on to reach Number 2 in the world in junior rankings. Additionally, she also won the US Open girls’ singles title back in 2017. Despite the massive success, Anisimova also had to go through some tough moments, both in her personal as well as professional life.

Anisimova’s father, Konstantin, who was also her childhood coach, passed away in 2019 after suffering a heart attack. Anisimova was just 17 back then, and it had a significant impact on her career. “It was the worst thing that ever happened to me. It was very tough,” Anisimova said, as she withdrew from the US Open that year.

Nonetheless, Anisimova is a fighter on and off the court and navigated through the difficult moments in her life to achieve the success that she has today. After a promising campaign at Wimbledon, can Anisimova find success at the US Open? Let us know your views in the comments below.