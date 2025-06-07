What Is Aryna Sabalenka’s Ethnicity? Everything to Know About Her at the French Open

Aryna Sabalenka’s meteoric rise to tennis stardom has been through multiple challenges and setbacks. Her introduction to tennis was more like a coincidence. Recalling this moment from her early days, she once revealed, “One day, my dad was just driving me somewhere in the car, and he saw tennis courts on the way. So he took me to the courts. I liked it and enjoyed it, and that’s how it was. That’s how it started.” Her father has played a key role in her tennis journey. So, the sudden death of her father in a traumatic experience in 2019 was like a bolt from the blue for the tennis star. However, at the same time, it shaped her mental toughness, and now she leaves no stone unturned when it comes to fulfilling her father’s wishes. Sabalenka already has three Grand Slam titles, and she’s now aiming for the fourth at Roland Garros. Before we immerse ourselves in this high-octane clash against Coco Gauff, let’s find out more about the ‘Tigress’.

Yes, that’s her nickname! She even has a tattoo tiger on her left arm. Talking about this tennis star, Aryna Sabalenka was born in Minsk, the capital of Belarus. Her father, Sergey, was a former ice hockey player. He was the one who had introduced her to tennis. Her mother, Yulia Sabalenka, and younger sister, Tonechka Sabalenka, have also been her pillars of support over the years.

In 2014, Sabalenka began training at Minsk’s newly opened National Tennis Academy. However, despite still being eligible for junior competitions, the Belarusian Tennis Foundation encouraged her to concentrate more on professional events from 2015 onwards. Aryna Sabalenka first tasted success at the major tournaments at the 2023 AO. Following that, even in the next season, she retained her crown in Melbourne before clinching her third Grand Slam title at the 2024 US Open. Can she secure her fourth in Paris?

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Interesting Fact: Aryna Sabalenka has grown up idolizing Serena Williams and Maria Sharapova.

At the 2025 French Open, Sabalenka stunned everyone by ending the four-time champion Iga Swiatek’s 26-match winning streak at this tournament. She defeated the Pole by 7-6(1),4-6,6-0 in the SF. What did she say after this match, though? “It feels incredible, but I also understand that the job is not done yet. She’s (Iga Swiatek) the toughest opponent, especially on the clay, especially at Roland Garros. I’m proud that I was able to get this win. It was a tough match … but I managed it, somehow.“

USA Today via Reuters Aug 10, 2024; Toronto, Ontario, Canada; Aryna Sabalenka sets up to return a ball to Amanda Anisimova (not pictured) during quarter finals at Sobeys Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports

The third set in this epic SF clash included 12 unforced errors off Iga Swiatek’s racket, but it was zero from Sabalenka’s end. Sharing her thoughts on this, she added, “It could not be more perfect than that. I’m super proud right now. I’m glad I found my serve.” Can she keep this winning run intact and defeat the in-form American in the final?

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Tennis legends share their thoughts on the French Open final between Aryna Sabalenka and Coco Gauff

This will be Aryna Sabalenka’s eleventh meeting with Coco Gauff, and currently, their H2H record is at 5-5. If Aryna Sabalenka wins this match, then she’ll become the only active player to have won singles titles at three of the four Grand Slam tournaments. Recently, when she was asked about how it would feel to win the title at Roland Garros, Sabalenka said, “It’s going to mean everything to me and my team. Almost [my] whole life I’ve been told [clay] is not my thing and then I didn’t have any confidence. If I’ll be able to get this trophy, it’s going to mean the world for us.“

Coco Gauff will also be aiming to clinch her second major title! Who has the edge in this epic battle? According to American legend, Andy Roddick, “I like Sabalenka in the final. I think this match-up is really tough because Sabalenka can go through the forehand side. They are 5-5 in the head-to-head and 1-1 in Grand Slams.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

He further added, “Coco can turn any match into a fight, she is so good at that. She is so good at leveling up or leveling down. She is the best bad forehand player in the world. I mean that with the utmost respect.” However, having said that, he also mentioned, “If you are going toe to toe and it becomes an exhibition of ball striking that favors Sabalenka. Indoors everything is loud, it feels good, it pops. That affects the strike because there is that sensory feedback, that gives Sabalenka the feel goods. So I think Sabalenka wins this tournament.“

Serena Williams’ ex-coach Rennae Stubbs said, “Slight, and I mean slight, edge to Sabalenka in three sets.” Even Pam Shriver opined for a three-set victory to the Belarusian, but Paul Anncone claimed, “Coco is going to win.” Who is your pick in this match, though?