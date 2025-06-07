What is Coco Gauff’s Ethnicity? Everything to Know About Her at the French Open

For the first time in seven years, the top two women in tennis will clash in a Grand Slam final. Aryna Sabalenka and Coco Gauff will face off at Roland Garros in a battle that guarantees a new French Open champion. World No.1 Sabalenka is chasing her fourth major title, while second-ranked Gauff wants her second. But before they square off for glory, let’s take a moment to rewind Coco Gauff’s remarkable journey and her roots.

From cheering in the stands at age eight to hoisting a trophy at Arthur Ashe Stadium 11 years later, Gauff’s rise has been nothing short of electric. In 2023, she fulfilled the hype and lifted her first Slam at the US Open, turning raw promise into real hardware. That win wasn’t a surprise, it was a long time coming. The 21-year-old doesn’t just impress with her tennis, she’s just as powerful off the court. An African American born in Delray Beach, Florida, she’s used her platform to speak up about the challenges still faced by the Black community. From a young age, she’s stood out not only for her game but for her voice and deep connection to her heritage.

Her tennis genes run deep. Her dad, Corey Gauff, played college basketball at Georgia State. Her mom, Candi Odom Gauff, was a track athlete at Florida State. With that kind of athletic DNA, it was no wonder Coco stood out early. At just 10, she headed to France to train under Patrick Mouratoglou, the coach who shaped Serena Williams’ legendary career.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

That connection was more than just coaching. Gauff grew up idolizing Serena Williams, and the parallels are striking. She’s spoken about how Serena and Venus Williams made tennis visible and possible for young Black girls like her. In her own own words, she said, “Before Serena came along, there was not really an icon of the sport that looked like me.”

She’s spoken about the impact of her grandparents, Yvonne Lee and Eddie “Red” Odom, who broke barriers long before she picked up a racquet. Her grandmother, Yvonne Lee, was the first Black student at Delray Beach’s Seacrest High School in 1961. Her grandfather, Eddie “Red” Odom, built one of Florida’s first African American Little Leagues in 1970. Talking about their heritage she said, “My grandparents played their role so that I can live my life.”

via Imago SPFRANCE-PARIS-TENNIS-FRENCH OPEN-WOMEN S SINGLES LixJing PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxCHN

Coco Gauff doesn’t just carry that legacy, she amplifies it. At just 16, she gave a powerful speech at a Black Lives Matter rally. She later donated $100,000 to the United Negro College Fund, saying, “My family has a deep-rooted history with HBCUs, going back to my great, great grandfather.” Starting in May 2025, the Coco Gauff Scholarship Program will fund tennis students through the UNCF.

She’s never forgotten where she came from. Last year in March, she unveiled newly refurbished courts at Pompey Park, the same place where her tennis dreams began. Now, she plays with those exact coordinates printed on her left sneaker. Her right sneaker? It carries her dad’s words: “You can change the world with your racket.”

That mindset is now heading straight into a French Open final.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Coco Gauff and Aryna Sabalenka ready to rewrite Roland Garros

Coco Gauff and Aryna Sabalenka are tied 5-5 in head-to-head matchups, and they’re about to break that deadlock on Court Philippe Chatrier. There’s more than just bragging rights on the line, the winner gets €2.5 million ($2.8m USD) and 2,000 ranking points.

Both players had very different semifinal stories. Sabalenka sent a statement by ending Iga Swiatek’s 26-match French Open winning streak with a three-set win. It was dominant and defiant. Coco Gauff, on the other hand, had to stay cool against the home crowd favorite. Facing French wildcard Lois Boisson, she blocked out the noise from the enthusiastic crowd and wrapped things up in straight sets.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The World No.1 has been the most consistent player on tour this season. The 21-year-old’s played 10 events, reached seven finals, and won 40 of her 46 matches. The numbers speak for themselves. But Gauff has carved out her own clay legacy. She’s now the youngest woman to reach the finals in Madrid, Rome, and Roland Garros in the same season.

It’s a showdown between two of the best in the game right now. Who’s going to take the title in Paris? Share your thoughts in the commnt below!