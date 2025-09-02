What Is the Meaning of Jessica Pegula’s Tattoo? WTA Star’s Emotional Connection Revealed

Tattoos tell stories that words often can’t, etched deep as eternal echoes of love, loss, triumph, and spirit. For Jessica Pegula, every stroke of ink is more than decoration; it’s a declaration of who she is, a living emblem of the forces that mold her soul. And as her US Open journey roars on, it’s time to peel back the surface and explore the canvas of ink that defines her.

What is the meaning of Jessica Pegula’s left shoulder tattoo?

Etched just beneath Jessica Pegula’s left shoulder lies a Latin phrase that carries the weight of her spirit: “aut viam inveniam aut faciam,”. Its vertical, upside-down script is intentionally striking, as if designed to whisper back at her in moments of doubt. Not merely a tattoo, it feels like a carved mantra, a vow of defiance against obstacles that dare to stand in her path.

When she spoke on Rennae Stubbs’ show “The Power Hour” in April 2023, Pegula let the meaning bleed into her words: “I will either find a way or make one.” A more intimate revelation came when Pegula opened up after her gritty quarterfinal win over Emma Navarro at Bad Homburg. She admitted, “I was going to say it means whatever you want it to mean. I think it just means that sometimes when things aren’t going your way whether it’s in life or on the court you can always find a way.” That ink isn’t just decoration; it is a battle cry, a reminder of her resilience, an anthem of grit that powers her every stride.

Jessica Pegula’s other tattoos

Jessica Pegula’s tattoos whisper stories rather than shout them. Her ink isn’t about loud declarations; it’s about soul, sentiment, and the silent bonds that define her. On her left middle finger, two tiny paw prints sit like eternal footprints of love, etched when she was just 18. They aren’t random markings but sacred tributes to her very first dogs, her companions in life’s earliest journeys.

She once shared with raw honesty, “My little paw tattoo. Actually, I got it a while ago. I think I got this when I was like 18. With my first two dogs, I’ve three.” In that single confession lies a universe of devotion, an unspoken promise inked in permanence. It’s a simple design, almost invisible to the casual eye, but for Pegula, it’s a keepsake of loyalty, love, and those moments when a wagging tail can soothe the hardest of days.

Yet her ink does not end with sentiment; it also embodies grit. Another phrase etched discreetly into her skin reads, “No Fear.” It doesn’t scream, but it stands tall, like a mantra tucked close to her heart. Minimalist yet mighty, those two words mirror her quiet resilience, her unflinching courage, and her readiness to face both life and tennis head-on.

Tattoos as part of Pegula’s personality

Pegula is known for her grit and refusal to break under pressure. Her tattoos reflect that tenacity, with the bold yet understated script acting as both shield and reminder. The phrase becomes part of her arsenal, just like her sharp groundstrokes, quiet but unyielding, understated but unshakable.

Off the court, her ink connects to her personal journey through hardship and healing. From navigating family tragedies to supporting causes through philanthropic efforts, Pegula embodies strength beyond tennis. Her tattoos, whether the dog paw prints symbolizing loyalty or the fearless words etched on her skin, echo her dual life, an athlete fighting battles on court and a woman standing resilient in life.

On the court, Jessica Pegula is storming through the US Open like a force of nature. Fresh off her blazing run in the tournament’s revamped doubles event with Jack Draper, she pushed deep into the semis before falling in a nail-biting tiebreaker against Iga Swiatek and Casper Ruud.

In singles, she has carved a ruthless path, slicing through the draw without surrendering a single set. Her form radiates steel, her rhythm screams control, and her eyes are locked firmly on the prize. The quarterfinals now summon her with a clash against Barbora Krejčíková.

Now, the question lingers: will the power of her ink, those bold tattoos of grit and resilience, carry her towards the semifinal stage?

And for more live updates from the US Open, click here.