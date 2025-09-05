What Is the Net Worth of Aryna Sabalenka’s Boyfriend, Georgios Frangulis? All About the Entrepreneur’s Lifestyle

Do you remember the proposal that took place at the US Open while Aryna Sabalenka was dominating Leylah Fernandez? Well, that was a heartwarming moment, but it also involved a subtle connection between Sabalenka and her boyfriend, Georgios Frangulis. As the lady in the stands said yes to the marriage proposal, Sabalenka stole a glance at Frangulis. And during the post-match presser, she confessed, “I don’t want this kind of proposal. But I looked at my boyfriend. No pressure.”

But who exactly is Aryna Sabalenka’s boyfriend? What does he do? And how much is he worth? Let’s find out all there is to know about Georgios Frangulis.

Who is Georgios Frangulis?

Georgios Frangulis is a Brazilian-Greek entrepreneur. He’s the founder of Oakberry and is a public figure. He came into the limelight in the tennis realm after he began dating the WTA world No. 1. Talking about his background, he once revealed, “I can say we were always a Greek family, in how we see the world, our values, and the way I was raised. I feel 100% Greek.”

His grandfather, Georgios, traveled from Thessaloniki and settled in Brazil with his father, Eleftherios. But he didn’t really bring the ancient Greek martial arts with him. Instead, he took the law. But later, he found his true calling in entrepreneurship. “I always knew I would build a business and create something that would bring joy and good things to people.” And with that, he proceeded to kickstart Oakberry, an acai bowl company.

via Reuters Tennis – U.S. Open – Flushing Meadows, New York, United States – September 7, 2024 Belarus’ Aryna Sabalenka celebrates with partner Georgios Frangulis after winning her final match against Jessica Pegula of the U.S. REUTERS/Mike Segar

But he still has a lot of interests. Frangulis claimed, “I end up splitting my time between tennis matches, Oakberry, and racetracks.” Of course, he had to put tennis in his schedule. Duh! But how does he afford to do so much? How much is he worth?

Georgios Frangulis’ net worth

As of now, Sabalenka’s multimillionaire boyfriend is estimated to be around $75M, per Mens’s Journal. And all of his wealth can be attributed to the global success of Oakberry and his other income streams. Back in 2023 alone, Oakberry raised $67M in capital. Right now, there are around 700 Oakberry stores in 40 different countries. He even had to bring in Aryna Sabalenka for a two-year partnership.

And just like any other multimillionaire, Georgios Frangulis has a soft spot for fast cars.

Georgios Frangulis’ fondness for motorsports

Well, Frangulis truly is an automobile enthusiast. His passion for motorsports and luxury cars shines through with involvement in the Porsche GT3 Cup Challenge. On top of that, he’s also fond of F1 cars. And why wouldn’t he? After all he’s a motorsport athlete too.

“If I maintain a routine of physical training in my daily life, in addition to psychological support to cope with the pressure [therapy twice a week], I’m always prepared for the moment of driving. Getting in the car and racing is one of the few moments when nothing else matters,” he once stated, reflecting on his love for racing.

But ultimately, it all boils down to one thing—Aryna Sabalenka’s relationship with Georgios Frangulis.

Aryna Sabalenka and Georgios Frangulis: A power couple

The couple has often showcased their love for each other through social media. Be it a subtle “te amo my valentine”, or a bombardment of pictures on social media, they have done it all. And that was how their relationship went public. Back in 2024, Sabalenka shared an IG post, celebrating the Greek racer’s birthday. The caption read, “lucky to have you by my side. Your support is priceless 🦖🐒❤️💜❤️.” And the fans did the rest of the digging.

The duo has made several public appearances as well. To show his support, Frangulis often comes in and takes the front row seats at Sabalenka’s matches. “There was a really tough period where I was really happy to have him by my side, always cheering me up, always making sure that we are doing some fun stuff,” Sabalenka once said.

But now, all Frangulis needs to do is prepare for a really romantic proposal for Sabalenka, while she proceeds to try and claim her next Grand Slam title. Meanwhile, don’t miss a beat from the ongoing 2025 US Open by visiting the EssentiallySports live blog!