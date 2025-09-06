When Defense Isn’t Enough: The Technical Edges Aryna Sabalenka Exploited Against Amanda Anisimova

The match hit its fiercest peak as Aryna Sabalenka stood on the edge of glory, only for Amanda Anisimova to snatch a tiebreak and reignite American hope. After Coco Gauff’s 2023 triumph, prayers soared for another breakthrough, but fate held firm. Sabalenka crushed the dream in the breaker, the final ball landing just out, shattering Amanda’s hopes. With steely resolve, Aryna defended her crown, ending the curse and engraving her legacy deeper in tennis history. For Amanda, though, the night turned cold and cruel, leaving her with nothing but questions. What went wrong? Which fatal flaws dragged her down from the summit and left her staring at the Ashe lights, heartbroken, as Sabalenka stood triumphant in the center of it all?

Double Faults

Sabalenka drew her loudest roar of the night when she defended like a warrior, sprinting left, right, and back again before racing forward to chase down a drop shot, the kind of moment that sends Arthur Ashe into a frenzy. But for the American, the night told a different story. Double faults became her undoing, a recurring wound that bled away her chances. Amanda Anisimova fired 7 of them, while the Belarusian committed just 2, tilting the scales heavily in Sabalenka’s favor and giving her the decisive edge.

After her semi-final defeat at SW19, Sabalenka admitted Anisimova was “more brave” with her shots and vowed to remind herself she is the one at the top of the rankings in key moments. But when the lights burned brightest, the American faltered, and heartbreak came calling once again.

First serve points

Sabalenka has been the undisputed force on the women’s tour, winning 55 matches this season before this emphatic Arthur Ashe triumph, lifting three titles, and holding a massive 3,292-point lead at the summit of the rankings. And guess what? This victory was no stroke of luck: it was the natural extension of her blistering form.

Her serve told the story of dominance. Sabalenka converted 59% of points on a 67% first-serve success rate, a weapon that kept her ahead all night. In contrast, the American managed 58% first serves but could secure only 58% of those points, leaving her scrambling to stay in the fight. Against the top seed’s relentless firepower, that gap was simply too much to overcome.

Service points

With serves like bullets, Sabalenka’s dominance stretched beyond just landing them: she owned the service points too. The Belarusian racked up 42 service points in the match compared to Amanda’s 32, a gap that tore the contest wide open and tilted the momentum her way.

And the assault didn’t stop there. Sabalenka reigned supreme in every receiving exchange, winning 34 receiving points against Anisimova’s 27. The final tally told the whole story: 76 total points won for the Belarusian versus just 59 for the American. Under that kind of relentless pressure, Amanda’s fight crumbled, and Sabalenka stormed through to claim the title, leaving no doubt about who ruled the night under Arthur Ashe’s bright lights.

With that emphatic win, Aryna Sabalenka turned heartbreak into triumph, her agony melting into a victorious smile under the Ashe lights.

For Amanda, the story isn’t over. Next year awaits a brighter smile, ready, as she chases the dream of a Grand Slam once more.