Which Event Will Venus Williams Feature Next? Here’s What You Need to Know

Venus Williams is riding a powerful second wind, defying the odds after overcoming major health battles. The former Grand Slam queen lit up the Citi DC Open with a dream return, only to see her fairytale cut short by Magdalena Fręch in the round of 16. But every step Venus takes on court is a statement, a 45-year-old warrior refusing to back down, especially after bravely revealing her recent fight with fibroids. Her presence alone is a victory. So, what’s next for the legend? Eyes now turn to Cincinnati, where she’s set to continue her comeback on her fearless terms.

Which tournament is Venus Williams playing in next?

At 45, Venus Williams is gearing up for another chapter in her legendary run, set to compete at the 2025 Cincinnati Masters (Western & Southern Open) from August 5–18 at the ‘Lindner Family Tennis Center in Mason’, Ohio. After making history at the Washington Open by becoming the oldest woman in over 21 years to win a WTA singles match, taking down Peyton Stearns. Venus was awarded a well-earned wild card, marking her 11th career appearance in Cincinnati. She boasts a 12–9 record at the event, with a SF finish in 2012 and a strong quarterfinal showing in 2019.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Her return to the court after a 16-month layoff wasn’t just a comeback, it was a statement. The tennis world watched in awe as she turned back the clock, reigniting the fire that had burned for decades. Now, as the hard-court swing intensifies, Venus joins fellow American Caty McNally, who also received a wildcard, in a field stacked with rising stars and seasoned champions. Main-draw action begins August 7, serving as a critical warm-up ahead of the US Open.

AD

Why Cincinnati matters for Venus Williams?

Cincinnati matters because for Venus Williams, it’s more than just another stop on the tour. It’s a strategic battleground, a premier WTA 1000 hard-court event that bridges the gap between comeback and Grand Slam glory. With the US Open looming, the Cincinnati Masters serves as a critical prep ground. It allows Venus to fine-tune her game, test her endurance, and lock in her rhythm against the best on a surface she knows all too well.

via Imago Tennis: Mubadala Citi DC Open Jul 21, 2025 Washington, D.C., USA Venus Williams USA serves behind partner Hailey Baptiste USAnot pictured against Eugenie Bouchard CAN and Clervie Ngounoue USA both not pictured in a women s doubles match on day one of the Mubadala Citi DC Open at Rock Creek Park Tennis Center. Washington Rock Creek Park Tennis Center D.C. USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xGeoffxBurkex 20250721_gkb_sb4_028

Fresh off her historic R32 win at the Washington Open, where she became the second-oldest woman in history to win a WTA-level singles match, Venus returns to Cincinnati with renewed energy and eyes set on rewriting the playbook. Her wild card entry, as confirmed by tournament organizers, signals a belief in not just her legacy, but her present power. The Cincinnati crowd knows her story, and they’re ready to cheer for another spark.

History of Venus Williams at the Cincinnati Masters

Venus Williams’ history at the Cincinnati Masters is etched with fire and flair. She’s made ten previous appearances at the Masters event, each time lighting up the Lindner Family Tennis Center with her grit. Her 2012 SF run remains the crown jewel, where she dismantled a strong field before falling just short of the final. In 2019, she returned to the quarterfinals, proving that age has never dulled her competitive fire. Even in 2023, her last appearance, Venus captivated fans with flashes of brilliance. Every match she plays here blends memory with might, reminding everyone why her legend refuses to fade.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Competing stars in the Cincinnati Open 2025

Cincinnati 2025 is primed for a fiery showdown, led by top seeds World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka and World No. 2 Coco Gauff. They’re joined by slam-slinging elites: Iga Swiatek, Madison Keys, and Elena Rybakina, each storming into Mason with serious heat. Add to that the grit of Jessica Pegula, the guile of Jasmine Paolini, and the relentless rise of Qinwen Zheng, Mirra Andreeva, Paula Badosa, and Emma Navarro, and you’ve got a draw stacked top-to-bottom with firepower.

But the real sparks could fly from the shadows. In the qualifiers, warriors like Laura Siegemund, Taylor Townsend, and fearless teens Iva Jovic and Victoria Mboko are ready to pounce. After all, it’s often the underdogs who steal the script.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Just days after making history as the oldest woman in 21 years to win a WTA singles match, Venus Williams returned to the Washington stage with fire still in her veins. Though the 45-year-old warrior fell 6-2, 6-2 to fifth seed Magdalena Fręch in the second round of the Mubadala Citi DC Open, her aura remains untouched. With charisma sharp as ever and that undying hunger to conquer the grandest arenas, Venus now eyes Cincinnati.

If she topples the star-studded draw, she could turn this into the ultimate spoiler, crashing the elite’s US Open prep and proving legends never truly fade.