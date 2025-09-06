Who Are Amanda Anisimova’s Parents? Everything to Know About the Tennis Star’s Family

Wow, what a wild ride that match was. Amanda Anisimova just went beast mode at the US Open semis, ousting Naomi Osaka in three nail-biting sets, 6-7(4), 7-6(3), 6-3. Seriously, if you didn’t yell at the TV a little, were you even watching? And now she’s headed to the final to face off against Aryna Sabalenka. Talk about a comeback after that disastrous end to her Wimbledon campaign.

People are buzzing, obviously. How could you not root for her after everything she’s been through? The whole story gets even heavier when you realize how much her family, especially her late father, shaped her grit and determination. There’s a real, raw resilience there. It’s not just about tennis; it’s about fighting through heartbreak and still coming out swinging.

Meet Konstantin Anisimov: Amanda Anisimova’s father

You might know him as Amanda Anisimova’s primary coach for the longest time, but funnily enough Konstantin Anisimov had never played the sport himself. In fact, Konstantin worked in the finance and banking sector of Moscow, only moving to the United States in 1998 to give Amanda’s sister, the then 10-year-old Maria, more opportunities.

“My wife had relatives who had lived a long time in the United States,” he told the New York Times. “They sent us an invitation to come visit this country. We visited it, and we liked it more and more, and we start thinking and taking it seriously.”

Soon after their move to New Jersey, Amanda was born in 2001. Inspired by Maria, Amanda began swinging a tennis racket at age 5, mimicking her sister’s movements. Around that time in 2004 is when the family decided to move to Florida in order for the girls to find more coaching opportunities. And when Amanda’s latent talent for tennis was becoming apparent, it was Konstantin who took over as his daughter’s head coach.

Though Amanda later switched to Nick Saviano, coach to the legendary Bryan brothers, her father continued to coach tennis for a living. And while he remained his daughter’s biggest supporter, he was also quick to keep things grounded.

“Definitely pressure is big, and especially pressure is growing when she is doing unexpectedly good. Because then it’s very difficult to stay on course and be realistic and don’t be delusional. I saw a lot of parents who got immediately delusional, and those stories end up in a very bad way. You can’t overtrain. You can’t over-push,” said Konstantin of Amanda during her early days as a pro.

But then the tragedy struck; just before her 18th birthday and the US Open in 2019, Konstantin unexpectedly died of a heart attack at 52. He was the backbone, not just for her game, but for her whole mindset. Amanda pulled out of the tournament and took a break from tennis, just trying to deal, later finding that tennis was the key to remaining connected to her father.

“As soon as I got back to tennis, it is what made me happy. And I know that’s what my dad would want me to be doing. That’s what would make him proud,” Amanda told the Post.

Meet Olga Anisimova: Amanda Anisimova’s mother

Like her husband, Olga Anisimova also came from a finance background in Moscow. And it was after visiting her relatives in the States that Olga and Konstantin decided to make the cross-continental move themselves. And once again, like her husband, Olga had no background in tennis, though she too played a role in Amanda’s tennis journey by teaching her the basics as a child.

Now Amanda, instead of attending a regular high school, was instead homeschooled to cause fewer interruptions to her tennis career. But not letting tennis completely overtake her daughter’s childhood, Olga opened a tennis camp so Amanda could enjoy a degree of normality with friends her own age and not miss out on formative social experiences.

“It’s why my mom created a tennis camp, so Amanda could hang out with kids her own age, so she didn’t miss out on anything. Many of her friends today are friends from that camp,” said Maria in an interview with the New York Times in 2020.

But here’s the real point: through all the messiness, the burnout, the wins, and the losses, Olga’s always in the frame. It doesn’t matter if she’s acting as manager, coach, or just the mom with snacks in the stands; she’s the anchor, holding it all together.

What is Amanda Anisimova’s parents’ nationality?

Amanda Anisimova’s parents, Konstantin and Olga, are Russian. Before they came to the States in 1998, they were both working in the finance and banking sector in Moscow. They landed in Freehold, New Jersey, in 1998, just a few years before Amanda was born. But even after moving, they never really ditched their Russian side.

After all, despite being born and brought up in the U.S., Amanda is fluent in Russian, and per the New York Times, it is the language she converses with her parents in.

So, Amanda gets the best of both worlds. Born in Jersey, growing up in sunny Florida, but her parents are still sprinkling that Russian work ethic around the house. Now, Anisimova is all set to play in Arthur Ashe on September 6, 2025, against Aryna Sabalenka in the US Open final.