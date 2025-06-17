Who are Coco Gauff’s Parents Candi and Corey? Everything You Need to Know About the Brains Behind Her Success

Coco Gauff’s journey has been nothing short of historic, and through it all, her parents have been right by her side. From her groundbreaking moment at the 2023 US Open to her triumph at the 2025 French Open. As their daughter fought off match points against World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka in the final, Candi was spotted quietly praying courtside. Moments later, Coco sealed her second Grand Slam title, and her parents were spotted jumping with joy, hugging, and celebrating the incredible moment. So, who exactly are the people behind Coco’s rise? Let’s take a closer look at the parents who helped shape a champion.

Who Are Coco Gauff’s Parents? What Do They Do?

Before Coco was a household name, Corey and Candi were athletes themselves. Corey Gauff played basketball at Georgia State University. Candi Odom was a track and field star, competing in hurdles and heptathlon on a full athletic scholarship at Florida State University. Their athletic roots helped shape the mindset that they passed down to Coco. By the time she was just seven, Coco was training two hours a day, several days a week. Her goal? To become the best in the world.

Inspired by the story of Richard Williams and his daughters Venus and Serena, Corey suggested they shift their entire lives for Coco’s tennis. That decision would set everything in motion. The Gauff family lived in Atlanta, Georgia, where Coco was raised alongside her two younger brothers, Codey and Cameron. Corey was working as a vice president at a healthcare firm, and Candi was a teacher. But everything changed when they decided to move to Delray Beach, Florida. The move was strategic. Florida was home to some of the best tennis training centers, and they wanted to give Coco every chance to grow.

via Getty NEW YORK, UNITED STATES – 2023/09/09: Coco Gauff winner of women’s championship of US Open and parents pose with trophy in front of fountain at Billie Jean King Tennis Center. (Photo by Lev Radin/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty Images)

Coco Gauff’s Bond with Her Parents: Candi and Corey Gauff

Even though Corey didn’t come from a tennis background, he took charge of coaching Coco in her early years. He told the New York Times that he studied the careers of tennis legends like Venus and Serena Williams to prepare himself to coach his daughter. That commitment gave Coco a strong foundation.

In 2023, Corey stepped back from full-time coaching. Candi Gauff homeschooled her daughter. These days, both he and Candi are part of Coco’s support system off the court. While Corey handled the coaching in the beginning, Candi has always been the emotional anchor. Their support showed once again after Coco Gauff’s second Grand Slam title in Paris. Just 21 years old, Coco became a two-time major winner. But she made sure to thank the people who made it possible. Before she lifted the renowned Suzanne-Lenglen cup, she said, “I’d like to thank my parents. You guys have done a lot for me, from washing my clothes to keeping me grounded and giving me the belief that I can do it. You guys probably believe in me more than I do myself. I really appreciate and love you guys. To my brothers at home, you’re the reason I do this. You inspire me more than you know. To all my family at home, thank you.”

What Is Coco Gauff’s Parents’ Nationality & Ethnicity?

Corey and Candi Gauff are American, born and raised in the United States. Corey was born in 1971, and Candi in 1970, making them 53 and 54 years old in 2025. They both have deep roots in Florida, where they raised their family.

The Gauffs are African American. Their background has shaped their experience in the tennis world, which has historically lacked diversity. Coco Gauff herself once said to Rolex, “Growing up, it was never a thought for me to be a professional tennis player. Especially in the black community, even now, tennis is still so uncommon.”

The legacy runs even deeper. Coco’s grandparents, Yvonne Lee and Eddie “Red” Odom, were pioneers in their own right. Yvonne was the first Black student to attend Seacrest High School in Delray Beach in 1961. She faced racism head-on during a time of segregation but broke barriers for future generations.

Her grandfather, Eddie Odom, made his mark on the baseball field. He created one of Florida’s first African American Little Leagues in 1970. His goal was simple: to give Black kids the opportunities they were often denied elsewhere.

That family history is not lost on Coco. Her mother, Candi, told Teen Vogue, “You come from a lineage who has done great things.”

Coco Gauff’s story isn’t just about winning titles. It’s about family, legacy, and the people who helped her get here. And when the cameras pan to her parents in the stands, you know they’re not just watching a tennis match. They’re witnessing a dream they’ve been building since Coco first picked up a racquet.







