Who Are Maria Sakkari’s Parents? Inside the Legacy of Angelikí Kanellopoúlou and Konstantinos Sakkaris, Forces Behind Greece’s Tennis Sensation

It’s one thing to grow up in a household filled with weekend doubles matches and after-school tennis lessons. But when your mother is a former tennis player. Tennis is not just part of the schedule; it’s in your blood. That’s exactly how it has been for Maria Sakkari. Her story isn’t just about ranking points and match stats. It’s also about a family that’s lived and breathed tennis across generations. She reached the quarterfinals in Washington and now heads to Canada to face third seed Jessica Pegula. But before we shift courts, let’s take a moment to meet the duo who’ve shaped Maria’s career from day one.

Who are Maria Sakkari’s parents? What do they do?

Maria Sakkari was born on July 25, 1995, in Athens, Greece, to Angeliki Kanellopoulou and Konstantinos Sakkaris. Tennis wasn’t just introduced to her; it surrounded her from the start. Her mother, Angeliki, was a professional player who reached world No. 43 in 1987. And it doesn’t stop there. Her grandfather also played tennis at the professional level.

This meant that even before Maria held her first racquet, she had already absorbed the rhythm of the game. At just six, her parents introduced her to the sport, and she often tagged along to her mother’s practice sessions. That early exposure would set the stage for a lifelong career. The Sakkari-Kanellopoulou bond goes beyond shared DNA and forehands. “The main thing is having their support because they know exactly how we feel on the court,” Maria once said. That kind of emotional backup is rare and for her, it’s been a game-changer.

Over the years, her mother has remained a quiet but steady presence. While Kanellopoulou carved out her own place in Greek tennis history, she has gracefully passed the baton to her daughter. Watching Maria climb to a career-high of world No. 3 and reach two Grand Slam semifinals must have been a full-circle moment.

Maria Sakkari’s bond with her parents

Her father, Konstantinos Sakkaris, may not have played professionally, but his role has been just as vital. From driving Maria to countless practice sessions in Athens to working behind the scenes to secure sponsorships, he’s been there every step of the way.

That support helped Maria navigate the unique pressure that comes from being the child of a tennis star. And of course, the support from her mother was also vital. “At the age I fell in love with tennis, I was too young to understand what my mum was,” she said. “She has a big name back at home in the tennis community. Once I realized she was a very good player, it wasn’t easy to handle. Everyone expects you to win because your mom was very good. At the same time, I just found a way to block it out and play my tennis, but always having her by my side.”

That mix of love and legacy has helped Maria build a career that stands on its own.

What are Maria Sakkari’s parents’ nationality & ethnicity?

Both Angeliki Kanellopoulou and Konstantinos Sakkaris are of Greek descent, and that national pride runs deep in their daughter. Maria Sakkari has never shied away from expressing her love for Greece. In fact, she’s gone on record saying that after her family and friends, Greece is the second most important thing in her life. “In love” is how she describes her feelings for her country.

That connection shows on court too. She’s represented Greece at the Olympics, the Fed Cup, and the United Cup, wearing her flag with pride and passion.

From her first rallies as a child in Athens to her current grind on the WTA tour, Maria Sakkari’s journey has always been a family affair. Her parents didn’t just support her; they inspired her.