Who Are Olga Danilovic’s Coaches at the US Open 2025? All About Her Mentoring Team

The first run of the revamped US Open mixed doubles is almost here, and Olga Danilovic has partnered with her idol, Novak Djokovic, for the challenge. “For the mixed doubles and playing with Novak, I think it was one of the best moments in my career,” Danilovic said after playing for the first time in the 2024 United Cup. However, Danilovic has made a lot of progress since then.

The big breakthrough came in the Australian Open when she beat then-world No. 6 Jessica Pegula 7-6 (7-3), 6-1 in the third round. “I wouldn’t change a thing. That’s what maturing looks like,” the tennis star told the Serbian media after her win. “I am more mature; I am not getting carried away,” the Belgrade native said the same thing after her Roland-Garros second-round victory over Danielle Collins last year. Yet, none of this would be possible without her coaches.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Who are Olga Danilovic’s coaches?

The team behind the 24-year-old’s recent success consists of a respected Spanish coach, Pepo (José) Clavet, and Damjan Peterlin. Clavet has been in the business for a long time, having his name associated with icons like Corretja, Feliciano López, Karen Khachanov, and others. The official WTA profile page for Olga Danilovic mentions Pep Clavet as a mentor. However, as per a report from SportKlub (a Balkans-based news outlet), Clavet is far more than just a mentor for the Serbian.

AD

“I’ve been working with Pepo for two and a half years; he’s in charge, so to speak,” Danilovic revealed in May 2025, as per the publication. However, there’s barely any information on Damjan Peterlin. “We just started, so I wouldn’t talk about that topic anymore. I never liked to expose my team to anything – we are a team, and we keep some things private,” the world no. 41 added.

Coaching history and key collaborators

Olga Danilovic has worked with several coaches over the years, including Àlex Corretja, who mentored her in 2018 and transitioned to coaching duties in 2018. Serbian icons like Tatjana Ječmenica have also coached Danilovic in the past. However, it’s her long-standing relationship with Spanish coaches like Corretja, which developed after moving to Spain, where she also met her boyfriend, Jan Oblak.

via Imago Image Credits: Olga Danilovic/IG

In fact, as per Tennis Majors, a Spanish newspaper once called her ‘La española’—or ‘Spanish woman.’ So it’s safe to say the Spanish tennis fans see the Serbian as one of their own. And it’s through this Spanish connection and Àlex Corretja that Danilovic landed Pepo (José) Clavet as her coach. However, Clavet and the Croatian, Damjan, aren’t her only coaches. Like every pro, there are more people behind the scenes than just the primary coaches.

One of them is Alejandro Garcia Cenzano. The 28-year-old, who was a hitting partner for Rafael Nadal, Carlos Alcaraz, and Paula Badosa, has recently helped Olga Danilovic improve her game. “We have a great relationship, and he is on the same page with Pepo as well. Alex understands my game and me as a person, which is equally important,” she said in 2024. The result of her hard work has shown up on the stats sheet.

Olga Danilovic’s recent tournament successes

The 24-year-old always excelled in Clay. “When Olga is confident and playing at a high level, she can beat anyone, especially on clay, including top 10 players,” Katie Boulter’s coach Biljana Veselinovic told SportKlub in May 2025. The Serbian star has built that reputation in the last two years that he’s been working with Pepo Clavet and Damjan Peterlin.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Just a quick comparison, as her year-on-year Olga Danilovic’s grand slam performances are enough to highlight the upward trajectory. The Serbian reached the 3rd round of the French Open in 2023. In 2024, she improved that to the fourth round and has only climbed upward since then. So far, the 24-year-old has reached the 4th round of the Australian Open and the 2nd round of Wimbledon.

via Imago Image Credits: Olga Danilovic/IG

Another thing that indicates the Serbian’s progress is her ranking. Danilovic entered 2024 on the wrong side of 100, and now she’s made it to the ranks of the top 50 women in tennis at 41. What’s more? Danilovic reached a career high of 32 in 2024. It’s not just the big numbers either. Dive deeper into the stats, and you see that the Serbian has improved on her weaknesses.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Besides boasting a service games won percentage of 71.4%, Olga Danilovic has made massive strides on hard courts, going from a 0-2 record in 2023 to 11-4 in 2024. All the hard work seems to be showing even when she isn’t playing. “You can see she’s physically stronger now compared to the past,” her idol Novak Djokovic said during her Australian Open clash with Pegula.

“Just look at her shoulders—you can tell she’s done the work in the off-season, and it’s already showing in her game,” the tennis legend said about his US Open mixed doubles partner. So it’s safe to say that the Peterlin-Clavet tandem is working for Olga Danilovic. Now we have to wait and watch how far she goes alongside Djokovic in the revamped UP Open Mixed Doubles.