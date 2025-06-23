Who Are Taylor Townsend’s Parents, Gary and Sheila? All About the Stars Behind Her Success

Is Taylor Townsend the next Serena Williams? Well, previously, there was a lot of buzz surrounding this tennis star from Chicago, Illinois, USA. Born on April 16, 1996, Townsend started playing tennis at the age and then later moved to Atlanta to train under Donald Young Sr. As a junior, she was named ITF Junior World Champion in 2012 for finishing the year at the top spot in the girls’ ranking, making her the first American to do so since 1982. She accomplished this feat after winning both girls’ singles and doubles events at the 2012 AO and the US Open and Wimbledon doubles titles. Talking about her mantra to success, Townsend once said, “Every time that I step on the court, whether it’s singles or doubles or mixed doubles, whether it’s a Grand Slam or Challenger, I don’t take it for granted.“

This 29-year-old American tennis star has found most of her success in the doubles event. She reached her career-high ranking in the doubles (no.2) on February 24, 2025, while her highest ranking in singles was number 46, which she reached on August 19, 2024. Although Townsend has won two major titles (2024 Wimbledon and 2025 AO), her best record at the singles event of the major tournaments has been reaching the fourth round of the US Open in 2019. Her tennis journey has been full of ups and downs, but her parents have been the biggest pillars of support for her in these years.

Who Are Taylor Townsend’s Parents? What Do They Do?

Talking about her days of struggle in the early stages of her career, despite being one of the brightest prospects in American tennis, there was a time when she witnessed her dreams being snatched away due to bizarre reasons. In 2012, she was asked by the USTA to sit out of the US Open Junior tournament because of her weight and was also denied a request for a wild card entry into the main draw or the qualifying tournament. Such were the days of hardships for Taylor Townsend.

Her father, Gary Townsend, and mother, Sheila Townsend, are the biggest pillars of support in her career. Her father is a high school administrator by profession. However, her mother was previously a professional tennis player, and as per sources, she had even played college tennis at Lincoln University in Missouri and competed in the NCAA Division II Championships.

Both her parents had to relocate to Atlanta when Townsend was just 8 years old in order to pursue training with Donald Young Sr. Her mother, Sheila, later changed her profession and also worked as a banker for several years. Currently, she is also working as a high school administrator.

Who else does Taylor Townsend have in her family? Well, she also has an elder sister, Symone, who was also a tennis player at the college level.

Taylor Townsend’s Bond with Her Parents: Sheila and Gary Townsend

As per various reports, Taylor Townsend’s parents got divorced when she was 12 years old. Talking about this in 2020 during an interview with Tennis.com, she said, “I did have kids reach out to me saying that they’ve had issues with their parents or that their parents are going through a divorce.“

Although Townsend has time and again acknowledged her mother’s strong influence and support throughout her tennis career, she had once also discussed some of their past struggles relating to her mother’s handling of prize money and endorsements. In 2020, she shared a story in ‘Behind the Racquet‘, and in her essay, she opened up about her mother stealing prize money and endorsements from her. That was the moment when she realized, “This situation also taught me to never let my guard down when it comes to me and my business. Looking back, I see that it was a refining process for both myself and my circle. I had to get rid of the dead weight.”

Taylor Townsend’s athletic skills are perhaps inherited from her mother, who tried her hand at the same sport. But what about her father, Gary? How is her relationship with her father? Well, last year, after defeating her compatriot Caroline Dolehide in the R32 of the Cincinnati Masters, she shared a few words about her father.

In her post-match interview, she said, “Yeah, so I’ll let you guys in on a little thing. I was feeling emotional this morning and last night. It kind of all hit me at once, having my family and friends with me. It’s something that doesn’t make me uncomfortable… But I’m not used to it. We’re so used to being on the road by ourselves. It’s really special to be able to look over at my box and have people that I really love and care about. I got sad because I was like ‘In a couple of days it’s gonna be gone..’ I really had to just kind of ground myself and know how to enjoy the present. I’m so happy you’re here. My dad took off work. He’s like, ‘I’m here till the end.’ We’re gonna keep rocking, Dad. Let’s go.”

What Is Taylor Townsend’s Parents’ Nationality & Ethnicity?

Taylor Townsend’s parents are of American descent. But other than the American tennis star’s parents, she also shares a very close bond with her grandmother. In February 2024, during the ATX Open, Townsend spoke about how her grandmother plays a very crucial role in her life. “She’s in charge of our family group text, so she texts everyone in my family, my scores, if I lose or win, usually when I win, so it’s okay. This is her first time watching me play live, it’s super special for me.”

Coming back to her tennis, Townsend has already won two doubles events this year, and she has a win-loss record of 18-4. Do you think she can retain her title at Wimbledon this year?