Who Is Amanda Anisimova’s Coach? Meet Rick Vleeshouwers, the Dutchman Behind Her Wimbledon 2025 Breakthrough

“Believing in yourself is a superpower and keep that lionheart and elephant skin always!” Now pause for a second. Imagine your coach saying that to you right before you walk into the biggest arena of your life. That’s exactly what Amanda Anisimova hears from her Dutch coach, Rick Vleeshouwers. And guess what? Those words motivated her and transformed her. And that’s how she created history at Wimbledon 2025. Well, yes, at just 23, Amanda has done what no one has since Serena Williams in 2004: she’s made it to the Wimbledon final as the youngest American woman. But today she faces the biggest, toughest match of her career.

Well, on July 12th, under the bright lights of Centre Court, Amanda Anisimova will face five-time Grand Slam champion Iga Swiatek. Both might feel a few nerves; it’s the first Wimbledon final for each of them, and one thing is certain: a brand-new name will be lifted on that iconic trophy. But here’s the thing: this run isn’t just about blistering forehands or ice-cold nerves. It’s also about trust. Trust in herself and in her team, especially in Rick Vleeshouwers, the Dutch coach who joined her camp in 2024. Without him, this comeback might never have happened, because Vleeshouwers hasn’t just coached Amanda; he’s been the quiet architect of her revival. So… who is he?

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Who is Rick Vleeshouwers?

Rick Vleeshouwers came on board as Amanda Anisimova’s coach in mid-2024, and since then, he’s had a huge impact on her comeback. A seasoned Dutch coach, Rick has worked with WTA names like Elise Mertens and Yanina Wickmayer and gained his coaching foundation at top places like the Kim Clijsters Academy, where he balanced player development with touring responsibilities.

AD

What really sets him apart is how detail-oriented and calm he is; he re-watches Amanda’s matches the same night they’re played, identifying small tactical tweaks while helping her stay confident and focused. “The first thing I always do is watch the whole match back at the end of the day it was played on,” he said.

His game plans are short, clear, and tailored to her strengths. Since teaming up with him, Amanda Anisimova has seen a complete turnaround: she won her first WTA 1000 title in Doha, broke back into the top 10, and reached her first Grand Slam final at Wimbledon 2025, all while looking sharper and more composed than ever.

When did Amanda Anisimova and Rick Vleeshouwers start working together?

After stepping away from the sport in 2023 due to mental burnout and emotional fatigue, Amanda Anisimova was seeking more than just technical guidance; she needed clarity, calm, and a complete reset. Vleeshouwers, known for his methodical approach, stepped in quietly but decisively. From the early months of working together, their collaboration had an immediate impact.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

via Imago 2025-07-02 Wimbledon 2025 LONDON, ENGLAND – JULY 2: coach Amanda Anisimova, Amanda Anisimova of The United States, Rick Vleeshouwers during Wimbledon 2025 at All England Lawn Tennis & Croquet Club on July 2, 2025 in London, England. London All England Lawn Tennis & Croquet Club England Content not available for redistribution in The Netherlands directly or indirectly through any third parties. Copyright: xMarleenxFouchierx

Together with fitness coach Rob Brandsma and physiotherapist Shadi Soleymani, Rick helped Amanda build a tightly knit, well-balanced team centered around consistency and mental well-being. Their shared philosophy focuses on disciplined routines, emotional steadiness, and long-term growth over short-term results. That quiet commitment has been instrumental in her 2025 season. Rick Vleeshouwers may not seek the spotlight, but behind Amanda’s resurgence is a coach who understands that success starts with stability and thrives with trust.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

How has Rick Vleeshouwers impacted Amanda Anisimova’s career?

When Amanda Anisimova teamed up with Rick Vleeshouwers in 2024, few could’ve predicted just how quickly things would turn around. But within months, she was back in the spotlight, winning her first WTA 1000 title at the 2025 Qatar Open and soaring to World No. 18 after defeating Jelena Ostapenko. Then came the shockwave: Amanda took down World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka at Wimbledon and reached her first-ever Grand Slam final, catapulting her way into debuting as one of the top 10. Behind every step of that rise? Vleeshouwers, quietly building her confidence, sharpening her focus, and reigniting the aggressive shot-making that once made her tennis’s next big thing.

Rick’s influence goes way beyond the wins. He brought structure, discipline, and a calming presence to Amanda’s game. Every match is dissected the same evening, no sugarcoating, just honest analysis. His game plans are lean and razor-sharp, designed to amplify her strengths without overloading her mind. Amanda herself calls it a “180-degree shift” in mindset, preparation, recovery, and self-belief. Vleeshouwers didn’t just polish her technique; he helped rebuild her as a complete, locked-in competitor ready for the biggest stages in tennis.