Who is Ann Li’s Coach? All You Need to Know

Ann Li is an energetic American tennis player who has been turning heads on the WTA Tour with her strong game and fearless approach. At just 24 years old, she has already won a WTA title and reached a career-high ranking of No. 44 in 2022. Known for battling through tough Grand Slam matches and putting in the hard work at her training base in Atlanta, Ann’s story continues to promise excitement. Let’s take a closer look at the coaches who have shaped her journey.

Who is Ann Li?

Born on June 26, 2000, in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania, Ann Li first picked up a racket at the age of five while training at the Arthur Ashe Youth Tennis Center. Her breakthrough came in 2017, when she reached the junior Wimbledon singles final, finishing runner-up to Claire Liu and climbing to a career-high ITF junior ranking of No. 12.

Turning professional in 2018, Li steadily climbed the ranks and broke into the top 100 by November 2020 after reaching the third round of the US Open. Her first WTA title came at the Tenerife Ladies Open in 2021, and she later peaked at world No. 44 in early 2022. After spending time at the USTA National Campus in Orlando, she now trains in Atlanta, where she has refined her aggressive baseline game.

Tennis: US Open Aug 29, 2025 Flushing, NY, USA Ann Li of the United States in action against Priscilla Hon of Australia in the third round of the womens singles at the US Open at Billie Jean King National Tennis Center.

As of August 2025, she is ranked No. 58, following finals appearances in Singapore and Cleveland and a fourth-round run at the US Open.

Who coaches Ann Li at present?

Ann Li began her early tennis journey with renowned coach Rick Macci, who famously worked with Serena Williams. Under his guidance, she sharpened her technique throughout her junior years, laying the foundation for her professional game.

In 2020, Henner Nehles became her full-time coach. Born on August 27, 1979, Nehles had already earned recognition as the USTA Developmental Coach of the Year in 2016. His résumé included working with Jelena Janković, Sam Querrey, and several top juniors making the transition to the pro level.

In February 2024, Li briefly partnered with Dmitry Tursunov, known for coaching Aryna Sabalenka. The collaboration was intended to help Li regain rhythm after injury, but the results were inconsistent and the partnership ended without formal acknowledgment.

As of August 2025, Nehles remains her primary coach in Atlanta, continuing to provide stability despite speculation around her team.

Who is coach Henner Nehles? Background and achievements.

Henner Nehles, born August 27, 1979, built his tennis career both as a player and a coach. A standout at UNLV, he was named Mountain West Player of the Year in 2005 and achieved a career-high NCAA singles ranking of No. 38 the year before. After graduating, he moved into coaching at UNLV, where he guided Elena Gantcheva to All-American honors.

From 2012 to 2015, Nehles worked on the pro tour with stars like Jelena Janković and Sam Querrey. In 2016, he earned USTA Team USA’s Developmental Coach of the Year award after guiding juniors Kayla Day and Amanda Anisimova to world No. 1 rankings. He later coached Madison Keys in 2020 and has been a key figure in Ann Li’s team ever since.

At Oklahoma State, Nehles has served twice on the Cowgirls’ staff, helping them reach the NCAA Elite Eight in 2024. Now the interim head coach, he emphasizes growth, resilience, and integrity in both his collegiate and professional coaching roles.

Ann Li’s career highlights under her coach

Li captured her first WTA title in 2021 at the Tenerife Ladies Open, a breakthrough moment that established her as a rising star. She followed it up with her first WTA 125 crown at the BBVA Open Internacional de Valencia, confirming her ability to back up early success.

Her form in 2025 has been particularly strong, with runner-up finishes at the Singapore Tennis Open and the Cleveland WTA 250, showing her ability to go deep in tournaments.

On the biggest stages, she has demonstrated steady consistency, reaching the Round of 32 at multiple Grand Slams. Each run adds to her growing reputation as a reliable presence on the WTA Tour, with more potential milestones ahead.