Who Is Aryna Sabalenka’s Millionaire Boyfriend? All You Need to Know About Georgios Frangulis

As much as World No.1 Aryna Sabalenka is known for her tennis prowess, the three-time slam queen also remains in the news for sharing updates from her personal space. To the world, she appears to be a tough, dominant personality on the court. But off it, she’s just like any other person who’s got a private life and people with whom she celebrates her highs and lows. Speaking of whom, there’s a special someone who’s lately become an inevitable part of the Belarusian’s professional journey. Especially after a tragic phase that broke her down more than a year ago. Any guesses who this person is? Well, he’s none other than her boyfriend, Georgios Frangulis.

What is Aryna Sabalenka’s current relationship status?

Aryna Sabalenka is currently in an active relationship with Georgios Frangulis. They have been together for a year now since they first started dating in April 2024. After he was initially spotted with the tennis icon, Frangulis has become an active part of her professional life too. Remember how he played a key role during her triumphant US Open campaign in 2024? “There was a really tough period where I was really happy to have him by my side, always cheering me up, always making sure that we are doing some fun stuff,” the two-time Australian Open winner told in an interaction with People magazine back in September 2024.

The ‘tough period’ mentioned here refers to the unfortunate demise of Sabalenka’s ex-boyfriend. Prior to meeting Frangulis, she was in a relationship with NHL player Konstantin Koltsov. However, he passed away early last year. Although they were no longer together by that time, Sabalenka confessed, “my heart is broken.” Speaking of Frangulis’ contribution in bringing her out of this difficult period, she called him her “biggest support and yeah, really happy to have him by my side.”

Who is Aryna Sabalenka’s boyfriend, Georgios Frangulis?

Hailing from Brazil, Georgios Frangulis is a prominent figure in himself, akin to his girlfriend and WTA star. He was raised in São Paulo while his family is from Thessaloniki, Greece. Speaking of his education, he studied law at Fundação Armando Alvares Penteado (FAAP) but never attempted the OAB (Brazilian Bar Association) exam. Reason? Frangulis was certain in his life that he would never “be a lawyer.” He thought that having studied law, it would assist him in any field going forward. Turns out, that wasn’t the case at all. Deep down in his heart, what he really wanted “was to be an entrepreneur.”

In 2014, he moved to Miami, Florida, and then Venice Beach in California. So what does he do? Well, he runs a brand called Oakberry. It’s known for healthy Acai bowls (based on the Brazilian fruit Acai) and smoothies. Frangulis launched it back in December 2016. And guess what? His girlfriend, Sabalenka, also became a part of it last year. In January 2024, she joined the company as a brand sponsor.

When it comes to financials, Frangulis happens to be a multimillionaire. Thanks to the constant growth of Oakberry, which is spread across 30 countries globally. As of now, there are a total of 600 Oakberry stores in different locations. Due to its consistent rise, Frangulis’ net worth has also escalated to a figure between $75 million $100 million.

Other than being an entrepreneur, the Brazilian’s a motorsport lover too. In the past, he’s competed as a racer in different events. In the last six years, he’s been spotted participating in Porsche tournaments, namely the Porsche GT3 Cup Challenge.

What is Aryna Sabalenka’s dating history?

Prior to meeting Georgios Frangulis, Aryna Sabalenka was dating late NHL player Konstantin Koltsov. It’s reported that they first entered into a relationship in the year 2021. However, they used to stay low key while not revealing much about their personal space. In his NHL career as an ice hockey player, Koltsov represented the Pittsburgh Penguins. Plus, he also competed in two Olympics.

But his demise surfaced like a shocker, back in March last year. By that time, however, he and Sabalenka had already parted ways. Still, his death made her deeply disturbed. So much so, that she urged her fans to respect her “privacy and his family’s privacy during this difficult time.”

A month later in April 2024, rumors began surfacing of Sabalenka’s connection with Georgios Frangulis. And following the World No.1’s US Open victory over Jessica Pegula, it became evident as well. Thanks to an Instagram post by Sabalenka. Celebrating her win and also Frangulis’ birthday, last September, she simply wrote, “Happy birthday meu amor,” while underlining that she felt extremely “lucky to have you by my side. Your support is priceless 🦖🐒❤️💜❤️”

Over the last few months, Sabalenka has frequently posted multiple moments with Frangulis on social media. Earlier this month, during the French Open, they both went for a visit to the Hermes garden. While posting candid pictures through a post, dated June 2, the Belarusian wrote, “An @hermes garden is the best garden 🪴🏙️”

Coming back to on-court action, Aryna Sabalenka has arrived in London to compete at Wimbledon. During her grass court journey, Frangulis may also make an appearance to support her. However, currently, there’s no actual information available on the same. Sabalenka will kick off her campaign in the first week of July at the grass major.