Who is Aryna Sabalenka’s US Open Opponent, Sorana Cirstea? Everything You Need to Know About Her

We’ve got a prime-time, must-watch, popcorn-ready showdown brewing at the US Open. In one corner, we’ve got the human wrecking ball, Aryna Sabalenka, who hits a tennis ball like she’s mad at it. In the other, the crafty, been-there-done-that veteran, Sorana Cirstea, who’s looking to turn this Grand Slam into her personal comeback tour. Sabalenka might be the odds-on favorite, but let’s be clear: Cirstea is the kind of player who’s knows more about grinding on tour than most players will ever learn. She’s the ultimate spoiler alert, and here’s the full download on why you need to pay attention.

Who is Sorana Cirstea?

Sorana Cirstea is a Romanian sensation who is 35 years old and has been trading groundstrokes with the best of them since 2006. That’s right, she’s been a pro since some of the current crop of players were in toddlers. She’s currently bouncing around the rankings at No. 71, but don’t let that fool you, this is a woman who has been ranked as high as No. 21 in the world and has the battle scars (and trophies) to prove it.

via Getty NEW YORK, NY – AUGUST 28: Eugenie Bouchard of Canada celebrates match point against Sorana Cirstea of Romania on Day Four of the 2014 US Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on August 28, 2014 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

On the court, she’s all business with a wicked right hand and a two-handed backhand that can do some serious damage. Off the court? She’s the coolest polyglot you’ve never met. She speaks Romanian, English, and Spanish, and is currently brushing up on her French. When she’s not dismantling opponents, she’s probably crushing a crossword puzzle and citing the legendary Steffi Graf as her inspiration. She’s the kind of savvy, interesting player you’d absolutely want grabbing an espresso with, unless, of course, you’re scheduled to play her next, in which case, good luck.

Cirstea’s career highlights

Cirstea’s career resume is a masterclass in persistence. It’s got more plot twists than a daytime soap opera. She announced herself to the world way back in 2008, grabbing her first WTA title in Tashkent and instantly becoming Romania’s top-ranked woman at the tender age of 18. But her real “hello, world!” moment came a year later at the 2009 French Open, where she went on a glorious tear to the quarterfinals, kicking over giants like Caroline Wozniacki and Jelena Janković on her way.

Just when you thought time might be catching up with her, she reminded everyone she’s still got it by storming into the US Open quarterfinals in 2023. Oh, and she’s not just a singles specialist. She’s a doubles dynamo, too, having clinched the Madrid Open title in 2025 with her partner, Anna Kalinskaya. Let’s not gloss over her giant-killer reputation, either. This is a player with a proven track record of taking down the elite, with wins over top-five monsters like Janković, Li Na, and Karolina Pliskova. She doesn’t just show up; she shows up for the big moments.

Sorana Cirstea’s 2025 resurgence

Fast forward to the lead-up for the 2025 US Open. Sorana’s ranking had dipped to No. 112. For most players, that means grinding through the brutal qualifying rounds just to earn a spot in the main draw. But for Cirstea? She treated it as her personal launching pad.

She rolled into the “Tennis in the Land” tournament in Cleveland and decided to turn back the clock. This wasn’t just a good run; it was a statement. She dismantled top-seeded Liudmila Samsonova (ranked a cool No. 19) in straight sets and dropped a measly 22 games total across five matches to cruise into the final. This from a player coming off an eight-month injury timeout dealing with plantar fasciitis.

via Reuters Tennis – Australian Open – Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia – January 24, 2022 Romania’s Sorana Cirstea reacts after losing her fourth round match against Poland’s Iga Swiatek REUTERS/Asanka Brendon Ratnayake

She didn’t just return; she returned better, with her aggressive baseline game and iron-clad mental toughness on full display. This Cinderella run shot her right back into the WTA’s top 100 and screamed one thing to the rest of the locker room: “I am not here for participation points.” So while Sabalenka might be glancing at the draw, Cirstea is lurking in the shadows with zero pressure and a whole lot of momentum.

How does this veteran actually match up against the powerhouse that is Sabalenka? Surprisingly, it’s dead even. Their head-to-head is a beautiful, knotted-up 1-1. Cirstea drew first blood, snagging a win on hard courts, while Sabalenka leveled the score on the clay of Madrid back in 2023.

So, what’s the verdict for the US Open’s hard courts? This is Cirstea’s favorite playground, and she’s already proven she can solve the Sabalenka puzzle on it. If she can withstand the initial blast of power and drag Sabalenka into long, messy rallies, we could be looking at a full-blown, edge-of-your-seat thriller.

So when you fire up the TV, keep both eyes on Sorana Cirstea. She's got all the ingredients to turn this match into an instant classic.