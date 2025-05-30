Who Is Bernarda Pera, Playing at the French Open? Everything You Need to Know About Her

As the 2025 French Open rolls on, Bernarda Pera is turning heads with her blend of European flair and American grit. Known for her aggressive left-handed baseline play and a serve that opens up angles, Pera’s rise has been fueled by hard work and resilience. Born in Croatia and representing the United States, she embodies a tennis player who’s battled through lower-tier tournaments, adjusted her game on various surfaces, and now finds herself knocking on the doors of the sport’s biggest stages. Fans are eager to see if this could be her breakout tournament, as her game suits the clay of Roland Garros. With her fearless mindset and relentless baseline rallies, the 2025 French Open might just be the platform for Bernarda Pera to leave her mark among the sport’s elite and test the top seeds in pursuit of a deep run.

A Look at Her Early Life and Career Beginnings

Bernarda Pera’s tennis story began in Zadar, Croatia, where she was born on December 3, 1994. Her parents, Valter and Lidija, saw her potential early on and introduced her to tennis. At 16, she and her family made the bold decision to move to the United States, seeking better training opportunities and a chance for her to chase her tennis dreams. That move wasn’t just geographical—it was a leap of faith in her talent. Pera turned professional in 2011, grinding through ITF events and WTA qualifiers, slowly building her game on hard and clay courts. Her playing style—a left-handed weapon with heavy groundstrokes and a tough baseline game—began taking shape during these formative years. Pera’s rise has been less about sudden breakthroughs and more about steady progress—proof that consistency, hard work, and belief can take you places, even when the path is long and winding.

How Many Grand Slam Titles Does Bernarda Pera Have?

Bernarda Pera is still chasing her maiden Grand Slam title, but her journey shows signs of promise. Her deepest Grand Slam run came at the 2020 Australian Open, where she reached the fourth round—a personal best that showcased her ability to compete at the highest level. At Roland Garros, Pera has consistently reached the second round, using her lefty game to adjust to the clay’s unique challenges. Each appearance has been a learning experience, shaping her ability to compete on the sport’s biggest stage.

Although she has not yet won a major title, Pera’s progress on the WTA Tour indicates that she may be on the verge of a breakthrough. She excels at maintaining her composure during long rallies and adapting to her opponents’ styles, which plays a crucial role in her performance. Fans are optimistic that she will achieve that next significant milestone at the 2025 French Open.

Bernarda Pera’s WTA Rank and Career High

As of May 2025, Bernarda Pera occupies the No. 50 spot in the WTA rankings, a validation of her consistent performances in tournaments. Her career-high ranking of No. 40 in June 2022, in response to her good streak in the WTA 250 and 500 tournaments, reflected the consistency of how good-professional tennis can be. While still short of the Top 30, however, Pera has shown herself capable of beating top players, having the advantage of her lefty shots over court composed of a mix of gravel, peat, and loam. As the 2025 French Open also unwinds, the agenda for Pera remains simple: remain hard-hitting, bag critical points, and make the climb up the rankings, taking it ever closer, ever nearer, in fact, to the Top 30 milestone.

Bernarda Pera’s Stats and Performance Overview

Bernarda Pera is an aggressive left-handed baseliner, known for her ability to dictate play with heavy topspin shots and sharp angles. Her career main-draw win-loss record hovers around 90–80. Pera’s lefty serve is a key weapon, often pulling opponents wide and opening the court for her forehand. On clay, she’s learned to stay patient, extending rallies and waiting for the right moment to strike. Her ability to switch up the pace with drop shots and touch volleys adds a layer of unpredictability to her game. While she hasn’t yet had a massive breakthrough in terms of titles, Pera’s steady improvement suggests she’s capable of pulling off upsets, especially in tight matches. Her performances at Roland Garros, in particular, have shown growth, and fans are hopeful that she can piece together a run that turns her consistency into a defining moment.

Bernarda Pera’s Medals, Awards, and Achievements

Bernarda Pera’s biggest career highlight came in 2021 when she won her first WTA title at the Morocco Open. That victory wasn’t just about the trophy—it was a confidence booster that proved she could handle the pressure of closing out matches at the highest level. Alongside her WTA win, Pera has also claimed multiple ITF singles titles, further reinforcing her place as a hard-working player who’s earned her spot in the top ranks. Her collegiate tennis days at Auburn University, where she won an NCAA doubles championship, helped develop her mental toughness and on-court grit. Pera’s achievements may not yet include a Grand Slam trophy, but they reflect a player who’s steadily climbing, learning, and ready to seize bigger moments. The Morocco title, in particular, serves as a reminder that she’s capable of winning under pressure—and that the journey is far from over.

Bernarda Pera’s Tennis Records

Having 15 or more appearances in the Slams and over $3 million in career prize money, Bernarda Pera has established a good career on tour. She lists a 2021 Morocco Open singles victory among her credentials, as well as a number of ITF titles, as a testament to a player who can persevere through long matches. Pera’s game is one of grit—she’s faced top seeds, fought her way through qualifier rounds, and proven capable of hanging in there in the worst of circumstances. She’s built a career for herself over the years, each tournament building on the last, with each challenge a step in the right direction. Though a deep Slam run hasn’t occurred yet, consistency on her part makes it inevitable. With a step onto the French Open’s terre battue, now it’s time for Pera’s next page in the book of her career.

Who are Bernarda Pera’s parents?

Bernarda Pera’s journey to professional tennis wouldn’t have been possible without the support of her parents, Valter and Lidija. Born and raised in Zadar, Croatia, Pera’s family played an instrumental role in nurturing her talent. They made the life-changing decision to move to the United States, seeking better training opportunities and a competitive environment that could push Bernarda to the next level. Their belief in her potential and willingness to take risks shaped the foundation of her career. From the sidelines, they’ve been her biggest supporters—cheering her on at tournaments and providing the stability that allowed her to focus on her tennis. Their sacrifice, love, and faith in Bernarda are a reminder that behind every athlete’s success is a team, and in Pera’s case, her parents’ unwavering commitment is a huge part of her story.

Who is Bernarda Pera’s boyfriend?

Bernarda Pera keeps her personal life under wraps, but she’s dating Croatian basketball player Kristijan Krajina. She and the player have a solid understanding based on the realities of the professional sports lifestyle. Krajina has been seen accompanying Pera at her matches, and the reverse has also been the case, with her seen at his basketball matches as well.

They have a relationship based on experience, with the two understanding the realities of traveling, competing, and the general lifestyle of the public eye. Although Pera keeps her personal details from the public view on social media, one can be privy to glimpses into what their relationship entails, and it appears based on respect and love. To have someone who also goes through the highs and the lows of a sports lifestyle, it’s priceless, and for Pera, Krajina appears to be the perfect addition of stability and assistance on and off court.

Bernarda Pera’s Net Worth

Bernarda Pera’s estimated net worth in 2025 stands at around $2–3 million, a figure built on her tournament earnings, sponsorships, and growing profile on the WTA Tour. Her career prize money, which exceeds $3 million, forms the core of her earnings, while endorsements from brands like Adidas and Wilson add to her income. While she’s not yet among the sport’s top earners, Pera’s consistent performances and rising presence on tour suggest that her financial growth will continue in the coming years. Each win contributes not just to her ranking but to her brand value, making her an increasingly marketable figure in tennis. As she continues to perform on bigger stages, Pera’s net worth is expected to grow, reflecting her steady climb up the ranks and her ability to secure partnerships that align with her on-court image and off-court story.

Bernarda Pera’s Endorsement Deals and Sponsorship Earnings

Bernarda Pera has secured solid endorsement deals that reflect her rising profile on the WTA Tour. She is sponsored by Adidas for her apparel and Wilson for her racquets—two powerhouse brands in the world of tennis. Adidas provides her match attire and training gear, while Wilson supplies her racquet, helping her maximize her left-handed style of play. These sponsorships aren’t just about gear—they provide crucial financial support and legitimize her presence on tour. For Pera, these partnerships also highlight her appeal as a global athlete, combining European roots with American representation. As she continues her journey on tour, more sponsors could join her corner, building her brand further. The combination of consistent performances and strong marketability ensures Pera remains an attractive figure for endorsements, and her current partnerships are a solid foundation for her financial and career growth.

Where is Bernarda Pera from?

Born in Zadar, Croatia, Bernarda Pera’s tennis journey has been shaped by her move to the United States, where she trains in Florida. This dual identity—Croatian roots with American representation—gives her a unique perspective and playing style. Pera’s European upbringing is reflected in her clay-court prowess and baseline game, while the U.S. training has honed her physicality and mental toughness. She maintains close ties to her Croatian heritage, visiting family and friends back home and acknowledging the role her roots have played in shaping her. Pera’s story is one of blending cultures—European finesse, American work ethic—and that combination makes her an intriguing player to watch at the 2025 French Open and beyond. Whether on European clay or American hard courts, Pera brings a mix of grit and grace that makes her stand out among her peers.

Who is Bernarda Pera’s coach in 2025?

Bernarda Pera’s coach in 2025 is Velimir Zovko, a seasoned figure in Croatian tennis circles. Zovko’s experience, including coaching the Croatian national team in the Fed Cup and working with players like Ivan Ljubičić, makes him an invaluable asset to Pera’s team. His tactical insights have been especially useful for Pera’s clay-court game, helping her develop better point construction and mental resilience. Zovko and Pera’s partnership is built on shared cultural roots and mutual understanding of the game’s demands. Zovko’s influence extends beyond tactics; he’s instrumental in fine-tuning Pera’s footwork, shot selection, and strategic adjustments mid-match. With his guidance, Pera has become a more complete player—one capable of handling the physical and mental grind of the tour. Their collaboration is a key factor in her progress, and fans are hopeful that it will translate into deeper tournament runs, especially at the 2025 French Open.

Conclusion

Bernarda Pera’s journey is a testament to the power of persistence, family support, and a love for the game. From her beginnings in Croatia to competing under the U.S. flag, she has built a career on resilience and adaptability. Her left-handed game, solid baseline play, and growing experience make her a threat in any tournament. As she enters the 2025 French Open, Pera carries with her not just the hopes of American fans, but also the heart of a Croatian fighter. Her story isn’t just about rankings or titles—it’s about believing in yourself, grinding through challenges, and never giving up on your dreams. Whether or not she lifts a Grand Slam trophy this year, Bernarda Pera’s journey is already inspiring—and her best moments may still be ahead.