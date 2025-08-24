Who Is Caty McNally? All About the American WTA Star Playing at US Open 2025

Caty McNally is currently number 88 in doubles and 101 in singles on the WTA rankings. From competing at the Wimbledon Juniors doubles to winning eight WTA doubles titles, two WTA Challenger singles titles, four ITF singles titles, and six ITF doubles titles, she has covered a long way.

Fans see her gameplay as aggressive, all-court, with strong volleys, serve-and-volley tactics, and shot variety. That is a rarity in modern women’s tennis. Most compare her to players like Ashleigh Barty for this style. Let’s take a detailed look at her journey as she prepares to start her 2025 US Open campaign.

A look at her early life and career beginnings

Caty McNally was born on November 20, 2001, in Cincinnati. She picked up a tennis racquet at the age of 3. Her mother, Lynn, a former professional player, became her first coach and guided her early years on court. By 2016, McNally had already made her mark as a Wimbledon girls’ doubles runner-up.

Two years later, she teamed up with Iga Świątek to win the French Open junior doubles, then captured the US Open junior doubles alongside Coco Gauff. Her first Tour-level main draw match came in 2017 at the Cincinnati Open, where she received a wild card entry alongside doubles partner Alexa Glatch. And although they lost the first round to the pair of Ashleigh Barty and Casey Dellacqua, it was clear that she belonged on the big stages.

Caty McNally’s education

What started as family tennis nights on Sundays soon turned into traveling to national-level tournaments, and McNally decided to go pro after graduating from Medeira High School. However, she later revealed that she had been taking online classes in communications at the University of Cincinnati.

What is Caty McNally’s age, height, and weight?

Caty McNally is 23 years old and will celebrate her 24th birthday this November. She stands tall at 5 feet 11 inches or 181 centimeters. Her weight is around 112 pounds. These numbers highlight her strong and athletic frame, perfectly suited to meet the demands of the WTA Tour and fuel her success in both singles and doubles.

Caty McNally’s medals, awards, and achievements

Caty McNally began making her mark in 2018 when she captured the French Open junior doubles title with Iga Swiatek, while also finishing runner-up in the singles event. That same year, she lifted her first ITF singles trophy in Lawrence, Kansas. Her momentum carried into 2019 as she teamed up with Gauff to win WTA doubles titles in Washington and Luxembourg. By 2021, she added more doubles victories in Charleston and Parma and reached the US Open doubles final.

In 2022, McNally won doubles titles in St. Petersburg and Ostrava, climbing to career-high ranking of number 11 in doubles. She continued her success with a doubles win in Cluj-Napoca in 2024, followed by singles triumphs at the Newport WTA 125 and Evansville ITF W100 in 2025.

Caty McNally’s tennis records

In 2019, when she captured the WTA doubles trophy in Washington and Luxembourg alongside Coco Gauff, they became the youngest pair since 1991, thanks to their combined age of just 33 years and 36 days.

Who are Caty McNally’s parents?

Caty McNally’s mother, Lynn Nabors-McNally, used to play on the international circuit and won two career ITF-level doubles titles. The recipient of the 2014 Team USA Developmental Coach of the Year award, she is now a recognized coach and has been shaping her daughter’s game since the very beginning.

Her father is John McNally Sr., and he works in financial services. Caty has climbed to No. 54 in singles and No. 11 in doubles, capturing eight WTA doubles titles. Today, based in Cincinnati, her parents remain central to her journey.

Caty McNally’s siblings

John McNally Jr., born on October 18, 1998, in Cincinnati, Ohio, is more than just Caty McNally’s older brother. Now retired, he was a professional tennis player. Guided by his mother, Lynn Nabors McNally, he climbed to a career ATP singles ranking of 470 in July 2019.

Who is Caty McNally’s boyfriend?

As of July 2025, Caty McNally is single, with no confirmed boyfriend or romantic partner. However, she does have a Shih-Poo named Stella. When she is not playing tennis, she can be found drawing, hiking, travelling to new countries or just watching Netflix.

Caty McNally’s net worth

Caty McNally’s net worth in 2025 is estimated to be $5 million, according to Surprise Sports. Over the course of her career, she has collected around $2.6 million in prize money. In 2025 alone, she has already earned $527,036.

Caty McNally’s endorsement deals and sponsorship earnings

Since 2019, Caty McNally has built strong brand partnerships, working with Adidas for her apparel and Wilson for her trusted Ultra 100 Countervail racquet. She also represents Insperity and promotes BodyArmor sports drinks, with Octagon managing her deals.

Where is Caty McNally from?

Caty McNally was born on November 20, 2001, in Madeira, Cincinnati, Ohio, into a family where tennis was more than just a pastime. Her mother, Lynn Nabors McNally, a former professional player, became her first and most important coach at Harper’s Point, helping her develop a fearless all-court game.

Who is Caty McNally’s coach in 2025?

Caty McNally has been guided from the very beginning by her mother, Lynn Nabors McNally, a former professional who has shaped her into an aggressive all-court player. Alongside her, Kevin O’Neill came on board early as a traveling coach, helping ease her way onto the WTA stage. Their work together carried Caty to the third round of the US Open in 2020 and doubles titles with Coco Gauff.